CLEAR LAKE — A professional pop musician from Arizona is spending the summer recording and performing at Clear Lake.
Aaron Howard, a Montana native based in Phoenix, arrived at Clear Lake in July. Due to complications created by COVID-19, which have hampered live performances, Howard decided to get away from the city and enjoy the lush surroundings of a quiet corner of Steuben County.
The barn
Along with recording in what Howard has dubbed Tiny House Studio, Gary and Judy Johnston’s cottage bed and breakfast, Howard plays every Saturday night in the Johnston’s red barn, 6805 N. C.R. 875E.
“He’s our guest,” said Judy.
The barn started as a family gathering place. The Johnstons hosted a few community get-togethers and decided to rent the rustic room for small events like reunions and birthday parties. Eventually, they would like to open a local venue with live music on the weekends.
Guests are welcome on Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Hot dogs will be spinning on a rotisserie and people may carry along their own drinks. The music is free, with Howard performing for tips and a place to stay through Labor Day.
“My family has been at Clear Lake since the 1910s,” Howard said.
Though he was born and raised in the western United States, both his mother, Kathryn, and his father, Stephen, were originally from Indianapolis. His grandfather Carl Getz owned a Clear Lake cottage.
Since the 2014 release of his fifth studio album, “Heart on Fire,” Howard has toured extensively. He performed at the Clear Lake Yacht Club in September 2017 during a visit to the area and met the Johnstons. After the shutdown early this year due to COVID-19, the Johnstons invited Howard to shelter this summer in Steuben County. In Phoenix, Howard said, one couldn’t even play music in an outdoor area like a park.
Tiny House Studio
The pandemic turned Howard’s usual song-writing process on its head.
For his most recent release, Howard had played the song hundreds of times live before recording it.
While at Clear Lake, Howard has written a new song titled “This High.” He tried it live for the first time last Saturday night in the barn, and plans to perform a more polished version this week.
Meanwhile, he has already recorded it.
“This High” incorporates 27 vocal tracks. In the past, Howard immersed himself in folk and Americana genres but he said “This High” leans toward pop.
“I never knew I was falling ‘til I got this high,” the chorus lilts.
Howard sings and plays guitar and violin, along with piano, keyboards and bass.
“I like making pop music,” said Howard, “but I tend to like to use real instruments.”
Born in California and raised in Montana, by the time he was 30, Howard had moved 30 times. He remembers being strongly touched by Kris Kristofferson’s “Loving Her Was Easier” when he was 7 years old and has been in love with music ever since.
While his business base will remain in Phoenix, he said he plans to return to Montana after he leaves his summer digs. Here in lakes country, Howard uses a personal recording booth in the bed and breakfast, and spends most of his days making music.
“I’ll go on really long walks,” he said. “A lot of that’s lyric writing.”
Acclaimed career
Howard was a 2014 finalist in the Kerrville New Folk Songwriting contest and the winner of a national competition to become a “Music Groundbreaker” at HATCHfest, a gathering of innovators from a wide variety of professions. He performed with UK film composer Philip Sheppard at Sundance Film Festival; shared the stage with songwriter and producer Patrick Leonard, who has worked with Madonna, Jewel and Fleetwood Mac; landed a spot on the radio show, “Live from the Divide: A Celebration of the American Songwriter;” and has opened for Trevor Hall, Shawn Phillips and Timothy Schmit of the Eagles.
His extensive music catalog can be sampled at major online sites like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
“I wrote one of my best songs in the Americana phase about a friend who had cancer,” said Howard. That song, “Heart of Fire,” speaks of hope and “getting back up,” he said. Another fan favorite is “Long Way To Go.”
His goal is to record 20 songs in 2020. “This High” will be online in about two weeks.
This summer, Howard is embracing the opportunity to still play music in a smaller venue that allows social distancing.
“That barn thing is pretty fun,” he said, his soulful brown eyes sparkling in dappled sunlight under a large tree in the Johnstons’ yard.
This week, the Johnstons were working on constructing a deck adjoining the barn; other amenities are in the planning stage. The barn is available to rent for events, though Judy noted they do not intend to compete with the larger, more inclusive wedding and event barns in the area.
Eventually, it may become a party venue, but for now, the Johnstons are simply inviting people to get a feel for the site. Masks can be worn, said Judy, and 6-foot distancing will be maintained. She can be reached at clearlakejj@gmail.com.
