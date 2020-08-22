INDIANAPOLIS — Since March, 3,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
Indiana passed the milestone on Saturday, hitting 3,001 total deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s daily report.
Indiana hit 1,000 deaths on April 30, a little less than two months after the state had its first death. It then took only about one month to hit 2,000 deaths, crossing that mark on June 2.
But deaths have slowed since then, especially as the state gained control of outbreaks in nursing homes, which accounted for more than half of all deaths. It’s been a little more than two and half months since to hit the 3,000 mark.
Indiana is averaging about 11 deaths per day in August, slightly more than the July average, which was at 10 per day.
The four-county area has accounted for just a small percentage of those total deaths. Noble County has recorded 30 deaths since March, LaGrange County has had 11, DeKalb County four and Steuben County three. Those 48 deaths account for about 1.6% of the state’s total to date, smaller than the four-county area’s proportion of the state population.
Noble County and LaGrange County both had reported deaths this past week, both occurring on Wednesday. Those were the first two deaths locally in more than a month.
New cases remained high on Saturday, with 1,000 new cases reported on the day. It was the second 1,000-or-more day after the state reported 1,040 cases on Friday.
The 1,000 cases came on another day of high testing, with Indiana processing about 18,800 tests. The daily positivity rate was a little higher at 5.32%, up slightly from Friday’s rate.
High testing has helped reduce Indiana’s positivity rate in the past week.
Locally, cases rose at a slightly larger level than in previous days.
Noble County added nine cases, while Steuben County was up eight. DeKalb County increased five cases and LaGrange County added just one.
Over the last week, Noble County added 38 cases, DeKalb County was up 25, Steuben County added 18 cases and LaGrange County had just six new cases for the week.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area on Saturday.
Indiana is currently in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan, a place it has been since July 4. That extension is set to expire on Aug. 27, with Gov. Eric Holcomb expected to make an announcement this week on whether there will be any changes to the plan.
