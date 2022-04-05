INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 has mostly retreated across Indiana this spring to record low numbers, but it left a path of destruction behind it over the last two years, none more apparent than in the cost to the state’s oldest Hoosiers.
When the virus first arrived in Indiana in March 2020, it was quickly apparent that the state’s oldest were at the highest risk, and over two years of the pandemic, the virus claimed thousands of the state’s seasoned.
Looking back over two years with the virus, COVID-19 was responsible as an attributing cause of death for 9,705 Hoosiers 80 or older, meaning the virus killed off 1 in about every 26 of the state’s oldest.
The virus hasn’t been as deadly for Hoosiers in their 70s, but still caused a staggering loss of about 1 in 81 Hoosiers in their 70s, 5,829 deaths total.
Even for those in their 60s, COVID-19 led to the death of 4,047 of them, about 1 in every 192 people living their sixth decade.
Those death rates are per-capita rates for the total population in each age demographic.
But for any individual who actually contracted the virus, the odds of death rose sharply as compared to the per-capita rate, nearly quintupling.
About 17.6% (about 2 in 11) of Hoosiers 80 or older who tested positive for the virus went on to die from it; while rates were 6.43% (about 2 in 31) for those in their 70s; and 2.44% (about 1 in 41) in their 60s who caught the virus perished from it.
Per-capita death rates were sharply lower for younger people — 0.2% or less for those under the age of 60.
