ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Tuesday approved allowing the Steuben County Health Department to pursue a $101,000 federal grant that will help it make its move to the former Steuben County Council on Aging facilities in the Steuben Community Center.
At least some council members appeared ready to reject the grant application for a variety of reasons that effectively would have put a stop to a move that had been approved by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 21.
As it turned out, the proposal was approved on a 6-1 vote with Councilman Ken Shelton voting no.
"These grants don't come along all that often. Hopefully, when we get past COVID, we can look back and say this was the best use of this money," Councilman Dan Caruso said.
With the Health Department poised to move, two other agencies — Women, Infants and Children and the Steuben County Planning and Building Department — have made overtures to move into what is now the Health Department's space on the north end of the third floor of the Community Center. Funding for WIC to move has already been approved by the state, possibly giving it a leg up over Planning and Building.
The Health Department hopes to use part of a $101,000 grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to hard wire the former Council on Aging facilities to make sure technology is top of the line, Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department, said in a meeting last month.
Van Ee, who was not able to attend Tuesday's meeting, has said she hopes to have her department moved by February.
“I feel the benefit we would be bringing to the county would be useful,” van Ee has said of the move.
Rejection of the grant would have effectively put the move on hold, and it appeared it was headed that way.
Some council members thought waiting would be in order. The grant deadline isn't until Dec. 30.
At one point, Council President Ruth Beer asked Council members if they wanted the request to be put on hold for a lack of a motion so it could be brought back in a future meeting; a negative vote would have killed the proposal for months. Eventually Councilman Rick Shipe made a motion to approve the grant request and Beer made the second to move the question along. It's rare that the chair makes motions or seconds motions.
Shelton questioned the cost of the move, which van Ee has said would cost between $15,000-$20,000. During Tuesday's meeting, Mickinna Lothamer, public health nurse, said the cost estimates have come in between $7,000 and $20,000.
"Once again, as I think we have addressed, I don't think the cost of this move has been addressed," Shelton said.
There were also questions over whether the space would meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, which was confirmed.
The Council on Aging moved out in August to its new headquarters on Wohlert Street at Harcourt Road due to space concerns, not accessibility.
Others wanted to take a slower approach, even though Health Department leaders have been talking about making the move for months before the Council on Aging vacated the Community Center.
Earlier in the year, with firmly in the grips of COVID-19, Health Department officials requested using CARES Act money to build a stand-alone building that would be used for storage and a drive through immunization clinic. Commissioners rejected that idea and steered the department toward the COA space, once vacant.
"Your department never comes before us with unreasonable requests," Councilman Jim Getz said. "I think I'd just like more time to chew on this."
Carrie Allen, environmental health specialist supervisor, said the move would put the Health Department on the first floor, making accessibility better. It would also come with a separate parking lot on the southwest side of the building, which was used for Council on Aging visitors and parking for STAR Transportation vehicles, making it easier for many to use the department. Those with disabilities could use the north entrance and the elevator to get to the first floor, Lothamer said.
The new space will also allow the Health Department to have two shot clinics for immunizations instead of one, which will eliminate wait times for families with young children.
"It will be more efficient for the county," Allen said.
Storage would all be in one place. The department has some supplies in storage at the Pleasant Township Trustee building near Lake James.
If the Health Department has to mobilize for a public health emergency, personnel will be able to wheel materials straight out the emergency exits on the first floor.
Fundraising that has been done to help with the move was questioned by people in the community, Shelton said.
