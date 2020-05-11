INDIANAPOLIS — A 15th Noble County resident has died of COVID-19, but new cases and deaths have slowed statewide as testing soars to record levels.
As of Sunday's report, Noble County recorded one new death, taking its overall total to 15. It's the first death in more than a week since Noble County saw 10 deaths in a seven-day period ending on May 2.
No information was available about the death.
To date, Noble County's death have been attributable to outbreaks of COVID-19 at two local nursing homes, which are also the main cause of Noble County's significantly higher number of cases than neighboring counties.
As of Monday's noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Noble County added another three cases to take its total to 135 overall. Steuben, LaGrange and DeKalb counties were unchanged from the day prior, sitting at 62, 38 and 23 cases, respectively.
Steuben County reported its second death on Saturday. LaGrange County has had two deaths to date and DeKalb County has lost one resident to COVID-19.
The local numbers come amid a short-term decrease in new cases for the state and a slowing of deaths.
Indiana added 501 new cases as of Monday's update, which was again lower than averages of more than 600 per day in the first week of the month. That came after a Sunday number of just 394 new cases, the lowest mark since April 22.
Outside of a low outlier of 17 deaths on Sunday, Indiana has had 31-34 deaths per day in four of the last five days. However, deaths tend to lag in reporting and the state typically sees higher death counts in the midweek than over the weekends and on Mondays.
One metric the state is doing well in lately is testing, as Indiana set a new all-time record for testing, with 6,659 tests processed in a one-day period.
Indiana has set new single-day testing records in three of the last four days as the state expands its testing capacity. Last week, 20 new testing sites opened at Indiana National Guard armories around the state, testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with risk factors.
This week, another 30 sites run by OptumServe are expected to open, further increasing the state's testing ability.
With the increase in testing, the state has seen a plunge in the rate of positive tests. Previously holding around an all-time average of 18% positive per day, the positive rate has been sub-10% the last two days, hitting a low mark of 7.5% in Monday's report.
The decreased positive rate may be due to fewer cases of coronavirus around the state, but is likely at least partially attributable to more asymptomatic people being testing.
