ANGOLA — Steuben County received a $200,000 grant for the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund held at the Steuben County Community Foundation that was made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Steuben County United Way is a member.
The Steuben County Disaster Response Fund is a partnership of SCCF and SCUW.
The recent grant brings the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund to a total of $325,000 in available grant dollars that have been raised by our community, SCCF, and SCUW to support COVID-19 relief efforts for Steuben County nonprofits.
SCCF and SCUW have provided dozens of rapid response grants to community organizations in the past two months. This fund is positioned to help nonprofits build back over the course of the next two years.
Nonprofits can find a link to the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund application and grant guidelines at steubenfoundation.org/COVID19.
Local nonprofits are encouraged to contact SCCF and SCUW with questions about applying. A committee with members from both organizations will review grant applications and make joint recommendations for funding projects that alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on local residents.
This fund will initially prioritize nonprofits located in Steuben County, and it will expand to include nonprofits serving Steuben County in the beginning of 2021. Grant funds will be utilized to help nonprofits with their current financial needs, while also supporting their work to become adaptable and efficient so they are able to weather future challenges.
Jennifer Danic, President and CEO of SCCF, said, “The board’s quick decision to activate the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund in March 2020 provided an outlet for donors to get involved in the midst of uncertainty about COVID-19. We look forward to seeing this fund help our nonprofits build back up to become even better than before COVID-19.”
Jessica Brodock, Executive Director of SCUW, said, “We are thrilled to be awarded relief funds for our community. This money will help ease the financial burdens our non-profits are facing under the COVID- 19 pandemic. It is critical that they remain operational to offer their services to Steuben County residents during this time.”
This SCCF and SCUW partnership is a collaborative effort made possible by multiple regional funders and many generous donors. Additional gifts can be made to the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund online at steubenfoundation.org or by mailing a check to SCCF at 1701 N. Wayne St, Angola, IN 46703 with a note in the memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.