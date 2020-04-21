KENDALLVILLE — A free hot meal and some extras to get through the week can go a long way to help those in need during these difficult times.
Despite restriction in place during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, The Apple Tree Center in Kendallville continues to provide free meals on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
In normal times, the center hosts a community meal inside the center, open to anyone who needs it. Because of COVID-19, they’ve had to change their approach, but the food is still flowing.
On the menu Tuesday night was grilled cheese sandwiches, soup and salad. The center also had plenty of extras to share with those in need including frozen chicken breasts and ingredients to make spaghetti.
The menu is constantly changing depending on items donated to the center. On the menu for next week is grilled salmon fillets.
Debbie Norris, program director at The Apple Tree Center, said the center is seeing an increase in visitors since the stay-at-home order went into effect.
The center is seeing between 75-85 visitors each week, almost double from before the stay-at-home order.
“We have seen so many new people,” she said.
But along with the rise in need, Norris said another biggest change she has seen is the number of people who are likewise stepping up to help support the center.
“It is really amazing,” she said. “There is a real need.”
Norris said last week they saw a family of seven who turned to the center for help as their cupboards were bare.
The center is taking the necessary precautions to keep its volunteers and visitors safe. The center is no longer offering a sit down meal, all meals are now served curbside takeout style. Those in need can still also receive food from the center’s pantry.
During the week the center has a Blessing Box on the west side of the building, that is available for local residents to take items as needed. The box is filled with a wide variety of non-perishable food and other items.
“People are getting creative, leaving books and board games in the box,” she said. “We are filling the box more and more. We have so many people filling it in the community.”
Recently the center also installed a small mailbox under the Blessing Box for people to leave prayer requests.
Norris said she is seeing more and more people requesting prayer for those residents who are in local nursing facilities. People seeking prayer requests can also email the center.
The Apple Tree Center is also a distribution site the East Noble School Corporation’s lunch program while school is closed. Numbers of students seeking meals have also doubled over the past couple of weeks. Lunches are handed out on Mondays and Wednesdays.
