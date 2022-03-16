INDIANAPOLIS — Almost all of Indiana is now experiencing low spread of COVID-19, as the state nears its best set of ratings ever.
Ratings aren’t quite as good as they were throughout June 2021, when the state hit its all-time lows in the pandemic before the highly infectious delta variant arrived the following month and changed that, but they’re close.
This week, 78 of 92 counties were rated blue for low spread of COVID-19, including all of northeast Indiana.
The remaining 14 counties — most of which are in west-central and southern Indiana — are in yellow, the second-best rating representing moderate spread of the virus.
The state has come a long way from this winter when all 92 counties were in the worst red rating for very high spread for multiple weeks when the extremely infectious omicron variant rampaged across the population.
Indiana had two weeks in June 2021 with 85 counties in blue and one week with 86 in blue, it’s best ever. The state has been trending toward that week to week this spring and it’s possible it could reach those marks yet this month if the improvement continues.
Locally, all four counties returned to blue for the first time since the week of June 30, 2021.
LaGrange County returned to blue after slipping up to yellow a week ago, with improvements on both metrics. Cases dropped to a very low seven per 100,000 residents, down from 22 a week ago, while positivity was down to 3.76% from 6.55% a week back.
In Steuben County, cases fell to 11 per 100,000, down from 28 a week ago, with positivity down to 2.23% from 3.63% last week.
In Noble County, cases were down to 25 per 100,000 from 43 per 100,000 a week ago, and positivity dropped to 1.53% from 3.93% last week.
Lastly, in DeKalb County, cases were similar to a week ago at 29 per 100,000 compared to 32 per 100,000 last week, but positivity increased slightly to 4.55% from 3.63%.
Counties can hold a blue rating if both metrics are below 10 cases per 100,000 residents or positivity below 5% or if one is below that mark while the other is below 100 cases per 100,000 or 10% positivity.
Since getting lower than 10 cases per 100,000 is extremely difficult, most counties achieve a blue rating be falling below 5% positivity and 100 cases per 100,000.
Indiana is currently seeing some of its lowest COVID-19 activity ever, with new daily cases averaging only about 345 per day, which is the best since July and trending toward the record lows of about 200 per day set in June 2021.
The state has come down rapidly off the record-high peaks hit in mid-January due to the extremely infectious omicron variant. After peaking at more than 14,000 new cases per day and seeing hundreds of thousands infected after Christmas, the virus burned out quickly as has been in sharp decline over the past two months.
