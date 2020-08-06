ANGOLA — There will be no Cruise to the Monument in September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is with disappointment that the city of Angola announces that this year’s Cruise to the Monument in September has been canceled,” said a media release sent Thursday by Angola Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis. “The planning, personnel, volunteers and resources required to create a safe environment for visitors and our community are all factors that have led us to believe cancellation is in the community’s best interest.”
This year would have been the eighth year for the event that typically draws hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators to the downtown area for an evening of food, music and community.
The cruise has grown considerably over the years since it was started by Dan Campbell, who has since passed. It is traditionally an event that is worked on by various city departments for months ahead of time to ensure the logistics go off without a hitch.
“We appreciate the effort and time put into producing events by both staff and volunteers as well as the public who attend these events,” said Davis in the email. “Thank you for your continued support as we all work together through this critical time in our nation and our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.