ANGOLA — Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana and RISE Inc. have begun proceedings to merge the two disability services organizations, with a goal of completing the merger by the end of May.
Easterseals Arc and RISE each have more than 55 years of history supporting individuals with disabilities in a community setting.
“Merging the two organizations will increase joint capacity to serve more people with a broader scope of services in Steuben and DeKalb counties,” said a Friday news release.
Following the merger, RISE, headquartered at 1600 Wohlert St., Angola, will be renamed Easterseals RISE.
“Service providers often collaborate and share ideas about how we can best serve our communities,” said Donna Elbrecht, CEO of Easterseals Arc. “The more we talked with leaders at RISE, the more apparent it became that our organizations could make great strides in helping people by joining forces.”
Easterseals Arc began offering vocational rehabilitation services in Steuben and DeKalb counties and entered a co-location agreement with RISE in January. Easterseals Arc is using workspace at RISE’s Angola facility, which serves disabled adults from Steuben and DeKalb counties.
“Seeing the successful implementation of employment services has created a lot of excitement for us to explore how much more we can offer to people in our area by working together,” said Chris Stackhouse, executive director of RISE.
Two RISE employment services staff members will join the Easterseals Arc team as RISE phases out its vocational rehabilitation program to focus on other services and day programs.
“Stability is important to the people who need our services,” Elbrecht said. “Keeping staff in place will help reassure clients that they will still be supported by the people they know and trust.”
In addition to the residential supports, day programs and employment services the organizations already provide in the Angola area, the merger will enable Easterseals RISE to add services such as behavior consulting, respite and recreation and serve more individuals and families in DeKalb County, said the news release.
“Families have asked for additional services that are difficult for a smaller organization like RISE to provide effectively,” Stackhouse said. “We have a great team at RISE that will become even greater and reach more people who need us by sharing expertise and resources with Easterseals.”
Easterseals Arc, formed in 1954 in Fort Wayne, is a nonprofit agency providing support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. RISE was founded in the fall of 1965 as the Community Sheltered Workshop of Steuben County, moving from a building in Pleasant Lake to Angola in 1973.
