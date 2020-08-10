ALBION — Noble County’s COVID-19 testing site at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville should be good to go to continue operating after the county signed a contract with independent contractors to keep running the testing site.
Since May, the Community Learning Center has been hosting an OptumServe COVID-19 testing site. In those days, the OptumServe sites were part of the state’s big push to open 50 testing locations around the state where people could obtain free testing.
Along with sites at the Indiana National Guard Armory in Angola and Lakeland High School in LaGrange, the Community Learning Center was one of three sites that opened in the area. Now, it’s the only one that remains as the state packed up the other two regional centers early on and relocated their resources.
But the state’s contract with OptumServe expires at the end of August and last month, the Noble County Health Department reported that it could obtain a grant to retain a testing service at the site.
The $100,000 grant from the state will help pay for continued service with Vantage Point Consulting, which will run the test site starting in September.
The $100,000 grant that counties can apply for wasn’t the original offer the state had. Before, it was half, at $50,000.
When that previous offer was on the table, health departments wrote a list of questions for the state, and a health representative from Allen County delivered the list. It was then that the offer doubled.
Testing itself shouldn’t be different from how it has normally been run, Noble County Public Health Nurse Cheryl Munson told commissioners in July. The CLC has still offered to let the health department use the space, no matter if OptumServe is conducting tests or not.
On Monday, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff returned with the Vantage Point contract and, after answering a few questions from commissioners and the county attorney, the county adopted it unanimously.
After signing off, Gaff gave a brief update about the state of COVID-19 in Noble County, stating his desire for Noble County to have a mask mandate with enforcement, although acknowledging that wasn’t likely to happen.
“I’m not asking for that but I really wish I could,” Gaff said.
Gaff noted that LaGrange County instituted a mask mandate back in June, but that it has no enforcement mechanism. Passing such a measure might help increase mask usage, but it could also introduce liability if it’s not enforced and then people suffer negative impacts from COVID-19, he said.
Instead, Gaff noted that Noble County continues to lead the area in total cases and that its positivity rate is higher than he’d like to see. The state introduced a new positivity rate map to its COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, so people can easily see what the seven-day average rate is.
As of Monday, Noble County’s rate was 13%, a swing from about a week ago when it was around 6%.
Ideally, the state wants to see positivity rates of 5% or less at all times.
“We’re still not doing enough testing and our positivity is in the 10% range and we want it to be in the area of 5%,” Gaff said. “We’re in the yellow or orange, depending on the week, and I’d like to get rid of that color.”
County-level positivity rates can swing wildly, especially in areas that are not testing widely as every positive test accounts for a larger percentage increase.
Noble County, with the testing site at the CLC, has averaged more tests per day than its neighbors in the region, albeit only be 20-30 tests per day.
Gaff said his expectation is that Noble County’s cases will increase as more schools reopen. East Noble opened on Thursday while Central Noble and West Noble start this week.
Going into the first day of school, East Noble already had about a dozen students who couldn’t attend on the first day because they had either tested positive or were on quarantine because they had been a close contact exposure to another person who was positive.
Despite misinformation circulating online, children can contract and transmit COVID-19, although it is true that youth are far less likely to have serious complications from the virus and may spread it less than adults do.
“I can expect that as the entire county opens up, we will have more,” Gaff said, noting that several cases, for example, had been traced back to a church camp.
On his way out, Gaff left commissioners with the same advice he’s been giving all residents — wear your masks, wash your hands, distance and stay safe.
