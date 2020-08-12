INDIANAPOLIS — With few tests processed, Indiana's daily COVID-19 numbers dropped significantly, although the positivity rate was high on the day of low testing.
Indiana posted an unexplained mid-week drop in testing, with only 7,565 total tests processed, including 5,339 Hoosiers being tested for the first time, according to Wednesday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health. That's about half of what was recorded Tuesday and the lowest testing figures the state has posted in a month.
That figure was well below the August average of nearly 10,000 unique Hoosiers getting tested per day.
With the drop in testing, the number of positive cases recorded was also lower, at 660 for the day. Although the raw total was down, the positivity rate was up because of it at 8.72%, the highest mark in weeks.
The state also reported 15 new deaths, another larger-than-average day after Indiana logged 25 deaths on Tuesday. That's above the monthly average so far of 10 per day.
Average daily deaths are mostly unchanged so far in August, showing just a very slight increase 10.17 per day from 9.94 per day in July. That's been one steady metric amid increasing cases, which have increased to an average of 864 per day in August from 663 per day throughout July.
Northeast Indiana continues seeing low COVID-19 activity, with only a handful of cases reported as of Wednesday.
LaGrange County added three cases, while Noble and Steuben counties each increased two and DeKalb County was unchanged from the day prior.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 29, 10 in LaGrange County, four in DeKalb County and three in Steuben County.
