ALBION — Indiana remains under a stay-at-home order through at least May 1, but Noble County Public Library has a plan in place to begin reopening slowly and safely once the order is off.
Library Director Sandy Petrie stressed it's a "fluid" plan and could change depending on directives from the state or in response to local conditions.
"Obviously it's fluid. Things can change. The main thing to know is we may need to revert back if there is another wave," Petrie said. "This is going to be kind of our gameplan."
Right now, Noble County Public Library is in the shutdown phase — closed to the public, staff working both remotely and at the library, as needed. Staff members are working on virtual services, promoting e-materials and programming and working on backlogged projects.
Looking forward to a time when the stay-at-home order is lifted, within the first few days afterward, the library will remain closed but staff will likely be recalled to the buildings. Staff meetings and setting up the libraries for curbside book pickups and other limited services will be on the docket.
Once that is done and if things are still progressing well, the library may reopen to some limited services like curbside pickups, printing/copying/faxing. Programming would remain virtual as gathering would still be inadvisable.
Beyond that, the buildings may open up to slightly more in-person services as time goes on and following public health advice.
One takeaway is that even in the final steps leading up to "new normal," it's likely most programming will remain virtual only, with the exception of maybe a few programs where social distancing could be maintained.
Room reservations may even have to remain shut down through the rest of 2020, with a few exceptions for small government or nonprofit meetings. State guidance would be taken into account before any of those decisions are made.
Bottom line — getting back to business as usual — or as close to usual as possible — at the libraries is at least several weeks away and more likely months away.
Petrie said the ongoing shutdown is tough for both staff and for patrons, who are finding ways to connect even if they can't come to the libraries.
"They just want some kind of normalcy back in their lives and they miss our patrons," Petrie said of the staff. "Our patrons are just loving (story time on Facebook), there are thousands of views on some of those, just because the kids miss our story times and even our adult miss our adult programmers.
"That sense of separation is really starting to weigh on everybody," Petrie said.
