INDIANAPOLIS — As of Friday afternoon, the four-county area is sitting just shy of 20,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
That's a little over 1-in-8 as the counties continue to put shots into arms at local clinics.
As of Friday, 29,429 people had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 19,821 have been fully vaccinated, meaning either they've received both shots of a Modern or Pfizer vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Overall vaccine distribution this week remains close to what it was last week. Slightly more people received first doses — 2,822 compared to 2,678 a week ago — but fewer people received second doses at 2,892 compared to 3,286 a week ago. Overall, the change was down about 250 from a week ago.
In total, about 18% of the local population has had at least one vaccine, while 12% is fully vaccinated.
This week, educators across Indiana of any age and Hoosiers 45 and older became eligible for shots after the state opened vaccines to people in their 50s the week before. Uptake among younger age groups has been slower than it was for those 60-plus.
Eligibility hasn't yet expanded to those 40-45, but state health officials said that group would be open "very soon."
The state also launched three mass vaccination dates, with the first occurring at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where thousands, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, were vaccinated, and a second at Ivy Tech in Sellersburg.
A mass vaccination clinic is scheduled for today in Gary with an upcoming mass vaccination date at Notre Dame University on March 26-27, but all appointment slots have been filled.
Hoosiers can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance. Currently, people 50 years old and older as well as health care workers and first responders are the only ones eligible.
Vaccinations distribution continues in Steuben County at the Steuben County Event Center, DeKalb County at its fairgrounds in Auburn, Noble County at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion and LaGrange at its new location at the former Lima-Brighton Elementary School in Howe.
Locally, Steuben County continues to lead the vaccination efforts with 8,982 residents having at least one shot. Noble County is second with 8,153 and DeKalb County follows at 7,504. LaGrange County is further back with 4,790 residents vaccinated.
Steuben County also leads in fully vaccinated residents with 6,240, followed by DeKalb County with 5,319, Noble County with 5,195 and LaGrange County at 3,067.
In Steuben County, more than 1-in-4 residents has now received at least one shot, leading at 25.96%. The county is also closing in on 20% fully vaccinated rate, sitting at 18.04%.
Noble and DeKalb counties are sitting at 17% vaccinated, with DeKalb at 12% fully vaccinated and Noble County at 10%. LaGrange County is behind with 12% vaccinated and just shy of 8% fully vaccinated.
Outside of Steuben County, the other three are trailing the statewide averages. Across Indiana, 21% of Hoosiers have at least one shot, while 13.6% are fully vaccinated.
