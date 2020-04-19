On Saturday, I retweeted a photo from Indiana's "liberate" protest outside the governor's mansion, snarking that these "patriots" were out practicing their right to contract an infectious disease and spread it to others/get sick/die.
One of my followers — an Auburn guy who frequently challenges my snark on these kinds of topics — responded "Since you are data driven. What percent will get the virus and die in that picture?"
Regardless of whether his intent was to actually know or just to clap back at me is irrelevant, because it's actually exactly the right question to ask.
My answer: "Impossible to tell."
And, frankly, that's exactly the issue at hand.
In this ill-advised gathering of a hundred, maybe two, people in Indianapolis, there's no way I can know how many of them may or may not get sick.
As I responded in my tweet, the answer to that question could be anywhere from zero — if no one at the protest is carrying the virus and there is no other exposure, reasonably no one will get sick — to potentially all of them — if someone is carrying the virus and exposes everyone else there.
The true answer may legitimately fall anywhere at or in between those two extremes.
Here's what we do know, though:
• Based on numbers provided by Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box on Friday, of a sample of about 8,000 Hoosiers who tested positive for coronavirus, about 26% required hospitalization.
• Of those 8,000 COVID-19-positive Hoosiers, about 6% landed in the intensive care unit, Box said.
• Based on the daily statistics that I keep via spreadsheet (pinned at the top of my Twitter account @SteveGKPC and publicly available to view whenever you want), of the people who have tested positive in Indiana, slightly more than 5% have died.
• According to the state's demographics, 36.7% of Hoosiers who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday (3,905 people) are 60 years old or older. That means 63.3% (6,736 people) were 59 or younger.
• Also according to state demographics, 89.2% of the 545 deaths as of Saturday (486 people) were people 60-plus.
• As of Saturday, about a month and a half since Indiana recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 6, 56,873 tests had been processed, representing only 0.84% of Indiana's 6.73 million residents.
It's that last statistic that should really be the one that jumps to your attention.
Because as of right now, we have no idea what the status of coronavirus is within 99.16% of the Hoosier population.
Granted, most of those people are probably fine. Because unlike a couple hundred yahoos who congregated around Indy on Saturday, the vast majority of Hoosiers are abiding by the governor's stay-at-home order, greatly reducing their risk of contracting COVID-19.
With non-essential businesses closed, with travel limited, with people taking precautions like washing their hands, cleaning surfaces, wearing masks and more, Indiana is greatly limiting the potential for people to spread the virus.
The tricky thing about coronavirus is that you can contract it and spread it while being totally asymptomatic. You can appear totally fine but really be a walking, talking, breathing infection transport system.
And it's because we have no idea about the status of the virus in 99% of the population that we can't simply bend to the demands of people to just reopen the state because they either don't understand that, or worse, simply don't care.
If you send everyone back to work tomorrow, will most people be OK? Maybe. Maybe even probably.
But when you send a couple hundred people into a factory or office in Noble County or wherever together and you don't know whether any of them are sick, you could potentially turn your facility producing doodads into a literal petri dish.
Even if/when Indiana and the rest of the nation goes back to work, people have to recognize we will be doing so almost completely blind.
We simply don't have the capacity to test all of Indiana's 3.27 million workers before they go back to work, whenever that might be. We barely have the capacity to test 0.1% of that amount on a daily basis and we fail to utilize that capacity on a daily basis to even test the people we think might be sick.
That's the problem.
That will continue to be the problem for a significant period of time going forward.
And that's why the group of "freedom fighters" congregating around the governor's mansion, mostly unmasked, yelling slogans to "Open Indiana!" (yelling, by the way, is likely to aerosolize more of your breath, making it even easier to spread the virus if you have it) so short-sighted and foolhardy.
Yes, I understand that people have to work. I understand how hard it is for people to go an extended period of time without income.
I acknowledge I'm one of the lucky ones who is still working full time, still drawing a full paycheck week to week, as is my wife.
I even agree that the economy can't reasonably be suspended for months more without inflicting major social damage.
But I disagree that that's the justification that the economy and the state must be open right now.
The governor, the state health experts, even the employers themselves recognize that there are ongoing risks to opening for business, that precautions need to be discussed in depth and agreed upon first and that then measures will need to be implemented and practiced faithfully in order to decrease the threat as much as possible.
Throwing everyone back into the workplace without taking those steps would border on willful negligence.
The only thing those protesters should be liberating is a bit of knowledge and patience. Gov. Eric Holcomb, to his credit, has proven thus far that he's going to be thoughtful and measured about the state's approach and make decisions based on sound science and preparation.
You can't just play fast and loose with a pandemic and expect it to be fine. You can't live life the same as you did before disease was spreading across the state, nation and world. You can't just expect everyone is going to adapt to that "new normal" overnight.
It takes time to adjust. There is a high cost, a cost we are currently paying in jobs, revenue and normalcy, to buy the time we need to make this substantial adjustment.
Rushing the process, expecting to go back to business as usual right away, is simply not responsible or realistic.
Because I don't know, you don't know, the governor doesn't know, nobody knows the full picture, much less even 1% of the full picture as to who does or doesn't have the coronavirus in Indiana.
That's the problem.
That's why you're being asked to continue to stay at home.
That's why that's not going to change before May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.