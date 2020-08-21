ANGOLA — Forty-six students and faculty from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County are going to have to be quarantined after four cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in four students, two apiece at Ryan Park Elementary School and Angola Middle School.
After principals at the two schools were informed of the cases, they immediately implemented the school district’s contact tracing plan to identify people who were in direct contact with the students.
“We will continue to be diligent in all our efforts to keep our students and staff members safe while keeping our schools open for in-person instruction. Your support is always appreciated as we work through each unique situation,” Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson said in a letter to MSD families.
Under a plan devised by the school, direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes. Parents of students who fall into this category have been notified that their children will need to be quarantined at home for 10 days to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
Virtual lessons will be provided to the students so they do not fall behind in their studies.
“We have been working closely with the Steuben County Health Department to plan for a scenario like this one,” Wilson said. “Contact tracing is the key to quickly identifying and isolating those people affected so we can safely continue to hold in-person classes.”
In this situation, 28 students, two instructional assistants and two teachers were considered to be in close contact with the confirmed students in the classrooms. Fourteen students were in close contact on the school bus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, they will all be under quarantine until they can safely return to school. I want to assure you that we are doing everything possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Wilson said.
People who display symptoms are promptly sent home so their health can be monitored outside of the school setting.
Any affected students will be isolated to protect other students and staff members.
“Assigned seating and cohort grouping of students has definitely proven to be effective in this situation. Our local health department has been a valuable resource for guidance on contact tracing and quarantine procedures,” Wilson said.
MSD schools have been back in session since Aug. 13.
