More events have been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New closures include:
Theatre33 productions — postponed
At this time, Theatre33 will be postponing the March 27-29 production of “Rumors” by Neil Simon.
The theatre hopes to reschedule in May.
The group collaboration production with East Noble, Central Noble and Garrett of “I Do, but He Won’t” by Tony Howell will be postponed to early next fall.
Details will be announced after school is back in session on April 27.
Ligonier Recreation Center — closed
Though some staff are still working to take calls, Ligonier Parks Director Travis Brimhall said the recreation center in Kenney Park is closed.
“So far, we’ve shut everything down,” Brimhall said.
Right now, sign ups for spring soccer are still ongoing, but classes and facilities at the recreation center are closed.
Brimhall said the rec center is scheduled to be closed through March 28, but the closure might be extended if the pandemic hasn’t cleared by then.
“We’re really just playing it by ear,” Brimhall said.
The office is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the closure. Updates will be posted to the Ligonier Parks Department Facebook page.
LaGrange Town Cleanup Days — postponed
LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson issued a press release Thursday announcing that Town Cleanup Days were to be postponed.
“Things continue to change by the moment and the duration of the current pandemic is unknown,” the release read.
The cleanup days were originally set for April 24 and 25. The postponed date has not yet been set.
Northeastern Center therapy groups — canceled
Effective Thursday, March 19, until further notice, all therapy groups at Northeastern Center will be temporarily suspended.
All Northeastern Center Outpatient Offices, located in Albion, Angola, Auburn, LaGrange and Kendallville, will continue to maintain normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New client intake times will also remain the same in each office. Anyone needing emergency mental health services may call the Northeastern Center Emergency Services line at 1-800-790-0118, available 24-hours a day.
The agency remains in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as local and state health agencies. It has implemented policies and procedures to protect the spread of the coronavirus including increased cleanings, visitor restrictions and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.