INDIANAPOLIS — More than half of businesses surveyed recently by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said the state's stay-at-home order has caused extreme disruptions to their business.
As Indiana looks toward reopening, businesses are ready to get back to work, as most cited revenue loss and cash flow issues as the main problems they're facing right now.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce surveyed approximately 1,400 businesses in the state, asking about the impacts of COVID-19 and the state's stay-at-home order has had on their business.
The stay-at-home order, which went into effect on March 25, deemed certain businesses "essential" that could continue operating, but others that didn't make the cut were told to shut down. Even before that, bars and restaurants had been under an order to close dining rooms and shift to delivery or carryout service only.
More recently, other retail shops that had been allowed to stay open initially were also told to transition to carryout or delivery business too.
Respondents to the survey included about 55% of businesses with 50 employees or fewer and 20% with 100-500 workers. Manufacturers accounted for about a quarter of the businesses surveyed.
On a 1-10 scale, with one being no impact and 10 being extreme impact, 56% of respondents rated the impact as an 8 or higher, with an average of 7.24.
Only 10% of businesses rated the impact as a 3 or lower.
When breaking down the specific impacts they've faced, the biggest effects cited were revenue loss, 80%; cash flow concerns, 51%; suspended operations, 34% and employee layoffs, 32%.
Despite the short-term impacts, however, about a third of businesses said they weren't in danger of closing permanently even if the shutdown order lasted six month more or longer. About 9% felt in danger of losing the business within the next month, while 14% said one to three months, another 14% said within three to six months.
Twenty-nine percent of respondents couldn't estimate how long their business might survive if the order continues.
“As we have experienced over the past six-plus weeks, the unprecedented stay-at-home requirements and the ongoing uncertainty associated with the pandemic are major factors in the impact on businesses,” said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO. “When business suffers, employees and their families suffer. We look forward to all beginning to recover together.”
Forty-three percent of those participating in the survey received Paycheck Protection Program loans, while 33% were awaiting an answer when initial funding was depleted.
Congress is on its way to refilling a fund for more PPP loans. The Senate approved to package on Wednesday, with the House expected to vote on Thursday.
When business does begin to reopen in Indiana, possibly as soon as early May, businesses are concerned about being able to retain customers, finances, personnel and supply chain issues.
When it comes to getting back to business and returning workers to the job, about 21% of businesses said they will come back with fewer employees than before the shutdown and 25% weren't sure about staffing. More than half believe they will be back in operation with the same staff.
More than 450,000 Hoosiers have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March, sparked primarily by business shutdowns.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” Brinegar said. “Businesses and their employees are hurting. The survey reinforces the importance of resuming business activity as soon as possible, with the appropriate levels of safety in place.”
The Indiana Chamber has participated in Gov. Eric Holcomb's call for recommendations from business and industry on how to reopen safely. The Indiana chamber offered recommendations including:
• Statewide return-to-work safety guidelines for employees and customers. Uniform guidelines established by appropriate state/federal officials will provide certainty of procedures and instill confidence in the workforce. Suggested topics to cover include mask usage, social distancing, disinfecting strategies, testing protocol and mental health.
• Legal protection order through the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) or other state agency. Companies need assurance that as long as they are abiding by the state return-to-work safety guidelines (as noted above) and any additional IOSHA guidelines based on their industry that they are immune from lawsuits if an employee contracts COVID-19 after returning to work. At minimum, a thorough state-led examination of liability issues is needed.
• Set COVID-19 testing standards and expectations. Increased testing will not only speed the return-to-work process but also provide greater peace of mind to all Hoosiers.
• Formalize state support for small businesses. A variety of initiatives – additional state or private sector investments; accelerated government payments to business vendors; potential tax credits and exemptions; and more – were proposed for consideration in the effort to assist small businesses.
• Continued support for telecommuting and ensure reliable, high speed broadband. In the short term, telecommuting seems the best course of action for employees across many industries. While Indiana is blessed to have quality broadband service reliability through various providers, state/federal assistance to strengthen internet capabilities should be deployed to any rural area where service may be lacking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.