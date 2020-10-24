INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, Noble County logged another new COVID-19 death.
Noble County recorded its 35th death all-time in Saturday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health. That comes a day after Noble County had its 34th death reported.
The death occurred on Thursday, according to the state report. According to demographic information, the patient was a person in their 60s.
Both of the deaths this week, one on Wednesday and the new one from Thursday, were both people in their 60s.
To date, Noble County has had two deaths of people in their 50s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s and 22 people aged 80 or older.
No deaths were reported in the other counties in the area. LaGrange County remains at 15 deaths, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at eight.
Indiana as a whole logged 24 deaths on Saturday. Daily deaths have been above 20 nine times in the last 12 days, a streak which also included one day over 30 deaths and two days over 40 deaths.
Indiana’s average daily death count has almost doubled in October compared to September. In September, the state averaged 11 deaths per day, which has increased to 20 deaths this month.
Cases remain very high across the state, with 2,741 new cases reported on Saturday. That’s the second-highest total ever, beaten only by Thursday’s one-day return of 2,850. Case counts have been over 2,400 for the last three days.
The total came on record-high day for testing at about 38,700 total tests, but even at that level the positivity rate still came back at 7.09%.
The daily positivity rate has been above 7% 11 of the past 13 days, including two days above 8%.
Average daily case counts in October are also about double what they were a month ago, with the state average 1,685 cases per day so far this month compared to 861 per day average in September.
The increase hasn’t been brought on by major increases in testing, however. Testing is only up about 21%, compared to case count increases of 96% in cases and 82% for deaths.
Locally, case counts rose sharply in three of four counties on Saturday.
DeKalb County had a large increase of 25 cases from Friday, followed by Noble County with 17 cases, LaGrange County with 11 and Steuben County at seven cases.
Over the last week, Noble County added more than 100 cases, totaling 102 since last Saturday. DeKalb County was up 84, Steuben County 72 cases and LaGrange County added 63 cases.
That weekly increase was a little smaller in Steuben County but bigger in the other three counties.
