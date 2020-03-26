ANGOLA — The coronavirus pandemic may have shuttered some small businesses, such as gyms and yoga studios, but that doesn’t mean classes and workouts can’t continue in a new format.
To combat some of the struggles, a few local places have taken their classes and workouts online for patrons to partake in from the comfort and safety of their own homes.
Jill Winkler, the new owner of Fitt4Life, said she’s taking some workout videos online because she wanted to keep members working out and taking care of themselves.
“It is my passion for working out that I love to give to others,” she said. “Plus, they are all my family.”
Workouts will be done live on the Fitt4Life Facebook page, @Fitt4LifeAngola, and the replay will be saved to the timeline for people to go back and do later if they can’t join live.
“I am doing just a short video around 1 p.m. that I leave up daily,” Winkler said. “I would love to do more as this goes on.”
And no, you don’t have to be a member of the gym to do the workouts. People also don’t have to have a bunch of equipment to do the workouts.
Winkler said you can do a lot just using your own body weight or various things around the house.
So far, as she’s done a few videos since the closure, she said people have enjoyed the videos and have told her they can’t wait for the next one to go up.
“I’m so happy that I can make their day a little brighter and still stay in contact with my members,” she said.
There is a Facebook group, she said, dedicated to the cardio drumming that the gym has become popular for.
Unlike the videos on the gym’s page, you have to ask about being a member of the group before you can access those workouts.
That group currently has more than 100 people.
Yoga classes with Bike and Soul are also taking place online using Facebook Live and Zoom.
Libby Hysong of Bike and Soul said classes will be offered to yoga students using Zoom, a video conferencing program available online.
The first class took place Wednesday, with more hopefully to come.
“Hopefully next week we will have a similar schedule like we do in studio to share,” Hysong said.
They have already done a few Facebook live classes that can be replayed on the Bike and Soul Facebook page, @bikeandsoulangola.
Anytime Fitness is also posting videos on Facebook on the page @AnytimeFitnessAngola for people to get their workout in and to keep moving while the state shelters in place at home.
