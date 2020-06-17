INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County passed 300 all-time COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, another day of big increases with the county adding another 26.
LaGrange County’s overall case count rose to 320 on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s statewide report, as the county has recorded double-digit cases every day except for one over the last two weeks.
Of those all-time cases, 260 have been recorded since Memorial Day.
Indiana as a whole only added 227 cases on Wednesday, making LaGrange County alone responsible for 11.5% of the total cases for the day.
At just under 40,000 residents, LaGrange County has 0.58% of the state’s population.
On a per-capita basis, LaGrange County has now had 80.8 cases per 10,000 residents, the 10th highest per-capita rate of Indiana’s 92 counties. Neighboring Elkhart County is one of the nine with a slightly higher infection rate, at 110.5 per 10,000.
LaGrange County trailed Noble County by 125 cases on the holiday, but has now almost closed the gap to take over as the county with the highest case count in the four-county area. It’s already surpassed Noble’s per-capita rate, however, which sits at 72.5 per 10,000.
The LaGrange County Health Department issued a mask mandate on Monday in an effort to help control further spread of COVID-19, requiring masks in close-quarters public areas including public transportation and van transports and indoor and outdoor areas where people are unable to consistently maintain at least 6 feet of distance between one another.
A KPC Media Group poll conducted on Facebook this week showed that 56% of more than 1,800 respondents in northeast Indiana said they don’t wear a mask in public.
New case activity has slowed in other local counties after similar large increases post-holiday.
Noble County added five new cases on Wednesday, taking its total to 346 overall. DeKalb County was unchanged at 123 — a surge there took that county past Steuben County into the No. 3 spot locally — while Steuben County added one case to go to 107 overall.
Steuben County is the only county among the four corner counties and their bordering neighbors that hasn’t seen a huge percentage increase since Memorial Day.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County has recorded 27 deaths so far, DeKalb County has had three and LaGrange and Steuben counties each have logged two.
