HAMILTON — With their wedding approaching and COVID-19 rising on the horizon, Tori and Caleb Beagle tied the knot before the virus tied up the wedding industry.
As COVID-19 hit Indiana starting in March, catering businesses, reception halls and couples planning for weddings have had to make adaptations — sometimes on the fly — to cope with ever-changing guidelines.
Even today, with gathering limits and some risk to large get-togethers, couples getting ready to exchange vows may have their big days affected.
But way back in March, when COVID-19 was new on the scene, the Beagles saw the disruption coming and were able to get out just ahead of it.
Hamilton couple Tori and Caleb chose to get married sooner rather than later, changing the original date and location so they could exchange their vows before the world began to shut down.
Caleb proposed April 16, 2019, his birthday. They were married March 22, 2020, about two weeks before their planned wedding day.
Because the change in plans meant some family members weren’t able to be there for their special day, the Beagles’ reception will take place at a later date.
When they discovered their church didn’t have Wi-Fi access to stream the ceremony, they decided to get married across the street in her grandmother’s Spencerville home.
“Conveniently, my grandmother lives right across the road from the church,” Tori explained. “We called her up and asked, ‘Hey, is it OK if we come over and have a wedding in a few hours?’
“She said, ‘Well, yeah. I guess I’ll get up and do my hair.’
“It all came together pretty quickly.”
In addition to her grandmother, Tori’s parents and younger brother, an aunt and uncle, Caleb’s mother and younger brother and Pastor Vicky Shoup gathered to celebrate their wedding.
“It all came together so quickly, honestly, I didn’t have time to process it until after it was done,” Tori said. “My dad came up with the idea about 8 o’clock that morning.
“He said, ‘I think you should go and get this done. That way it’s over with and everybody you want to be there can be there.’”
A quick phone call to the pastor confirmed the possibility. The pastor called two elders of the church to serve as witnesses.
“Within about three hours, we were married,” Tori said.
Their honeymoon plans included a June trip to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, but like everything else related to their wedding, those plans had to be scrapped with the U.S.-Canada border closed. They’re hoping to be able to go in August.
“If not, we’re thinking about going down south, renting a cabin and going hiking, things like that,” she said.
“For me, my biggest disappointment was not getting to see family members that you don’t get to see, except for weddings and funerals,” Tori said. “I had family flying up from Florida and all sorts of places.
“That’s one of the reasons we’re planning on having a reception later so we can get everybody back together again.”
“It would have been nice to be able to get the family together,” Caleb said.
Tori and Caleb, both 24, met at work at Sechler’s Pickles in St. Joe, where they have been employed for nearly six years.
“We were strangers when we started there, kind of became friends, and it just evolved from there,” Tori said. They began dating four years ago.
“We really didn’t hang out individually, but a group of people from work started hanging out and wanted to do stuff, so we went with them,” Caleb said. “After that, we just started talking to each other. It kind of evolved from that.”
As they became better acquainted, a bond was formed.
“I always felt like she pushed me to do it,” Caleb said of proposing, drawing a quick, “What?” response from his bride.
On a serious note, he added, “I really couldn’t see being with anybody else.”
“I was the one who wanted to get married, buy a house and everything, and he was just going with the flow, I guess,” Tori said.
While both come from large families, they really preferred a smaller, intimate ceremony, which is what happened.
“For me, other than the money that we lost, I was OK with it,” Tori said. “When I was able to have that small, family thing, I really enjoyed that.”
It was a great help that the deejay, reception hall and others were all understanding of the situation and allowed the couple to reschedule the reception for another time.
“They told us to hold onto our receipts and let us know the date,” Caleb added.
“We still plan on having a reception, either this fall or on our first anniversary,” Tori said.
“I liked doing it at her grandmother’s house,” Caleb said. “She didn’t have any cake prepared, but she had little Ho-Ho snacks she gave us.”
The Beagles were able to enjoy wedding cake the first Sunday that churches were allowed open.
“It was unique for sure,” Tori said. “We got married and my brother was a senior in high school this year. To do a strange wedding as well as a strange graduation made for a very memorable year.
“I think we’re going to remember this for the rest of our lives.”
Couples aren’t the only ones being affected, as wedding businesses have suffered big losses.
“COVID completely blew out all of April and May and a large part of June. We were just done,” said Greg Goeglein, one of the owners of Goeglein’s Catering, which also owns the Kendallville Event Center.
“It shut us down. We were still here; we just didn’t have any business.”
Fortunately, many of the events Goeglein’s was slated to cater were postponed to another date rather than being canceled, he said.
Some events were moved to Sunday or even Thursday while others opted to reschedule to 2021. “Some of them were concerned about a possible second wave,” Goeglein explained. “They were unsure what may or may not happen.
“The fortunate thing for us is that it hit when it did,” he continued. “Missing April wasn’t as big a deal for us.”
The Blue Gate in Shipshewana had hosted two shows in its newly-opened performing arts center in March with more scheduled to follow. A few receptions and weddings were planned when everything was shut down, explained Andrew Rohrer, vice president of sales and marketing.
Most larger conferences have been rescheduled, but to date, Rohrer said the weddings that were affected have not set new dates.
“This has been a huge impact on Shipshewana and the Blue Gate property,” he said. “Essentially 90 percent of the businesses shut down.”
Blue Gate has reopened except for the performing arts center, which seats 1,500 people, and a smaller, 300-seat theater. The smaller theater is expected to open by the end of this month, while Rohrer is hopeful the performing arts center can resume business in September.
“Weddings are on hold until we can identify what we can and can’t do,” he said.
Blue Gate has remapped all of its facilities for social distancing. “We’re trying to get back into business, but we’re trying to be smart about it,” Rohrer said.
“We are very hopeful. Visitors are looking for things they know are safe,” he added. “It’s a different experience than what Shipshewana usually offers. We’re looking forward to providing that for them.
“Our venues are larger, so we’re able to spread people out easier.”
