INDIANAPOLIS — After a few down days for new COVID-19 cases and tests processed, both numbers showed an increase on Thursday, although the number of new deaths declined a little.
Indiana recorded 580 new cases as of Thursday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, coming on slightly more than 6,100 tests.
Both numbers were significant increased from the day before, when 346 cases were logged on about 3,500 tests. What was similar both days was the positivity rate, as about 9.5% of people tested came back positive.
Statewide deaths dipped a bit, as the health department added 26 to the death count. That’s down from the average over the last seven days which has been somewhere in the 30s every day except one.
Cases locally were up as of Thursday’s report, with all four counties adding at least one new case.
LaGrange County had the biggest increase, recording five new cases to go to 46 total. Steuben County was up three to 67 overall, Noble County increased two to 144 and DeKalb County added one to 25 total. No new deaths were recorded locally.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County sits just shy of 900 total cases at 898, Elkhart County has recorded 589 cases, Kosciusko hit 50 and Whitley County is at 27.
The numbers of confirmed cases represent only a fraction of coronavirus’ true spread, as preliminary results from an IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health study showed Wednesday.
The study’s directors released information Wednesday, estimating from their random sampling of about 4,600 Hoosiers around the state that approximately 2.8% of people may have been exposed to COVID-19. About 1.7% of those tested had a current infection, while another 1.1% had antibodies suggested they’d previously been exposed.
Extrapolating to the entire state population, the study’s authors estimated about 186,000 Hoosiers may have had coronavirus. About 45% of people have no symptoms.
With a broader picture of the number of Hoosiers who may have been infected, the estimate of the true mortality rate of COVID-19 is 0.58%, which is about six times more deadly than seasonal influenza.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials warned Hoosiers that the numbers from the study indicate that the vast majority of residents have not been exposed to the virus yet, which means people should continue to keep up best practices like wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
