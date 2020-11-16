ANGOLA — Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners saw a limited number of seats available as the room is being greater spaced in light of growing COVID-19 case numbers in Steuben County.
The same held true at last week’s meeting of the Steuben County Council.
“I think right now, if the seats are available, we’re good,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
During Monday’s meeting, generally, people who were on the agenda waited in the hallway until they were called to present.
Auditor Kim Meyers said that might end up being the protocol in the future, particularly with climbing numbers and limited seating. The room has been reduced to seven chairs in the audience, which would truly space at least 6-feet between people.
No members of the public were denied access to Monday’s meeting. At one point in the meeting, during a break, Commissioner Jim Crowl reminded people attending the meeting to properly distance themselves or adjourn to the hallway to converse.
Commissioners said if numbers worsen, there might come a time when only the commissioners, auditor and limited staff are present and everyone else — save perhaps for those presenting — will only be allowed to attend by phone. There were at least three people who attended Monday’s meeting by phone.
After county government shut down in April, meetings did not reopen to the public in person until June, when COVID-19 cases started to decline.
Prior to the start of the meeting Ron Smith, president of the commissioners, told people they needed to be wearing masks.
“As long as they’re in the room, they should have a mask on,” Smith said. “As far as you up front (elected officials and staff) you’re properly spaced. That’s up to you.”
In recent months, people attending the meetings have typically been wearing masks at all times until they are called on to speak. And some still keep their masks on while speaking.
When the County Park Department personnel were asked to present, it was noted one wedding at the Steuben County Event Center has canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was implied.
Frank Charlton, parks superintendent, said more restrictions will have to be imposed following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new executive order that was issued on Friday.
The order reintroduces gathering limits now based on a county’s color code ratings — up to 250 people for counties in blue, up to 100 people for counties in yellow, up to 50 people for counties in orange and a limit of 25 people for counties in red. Events that will exceed those limits are required to submit a plan to the local health department and receive approval before proceeding.
Steuben County currently is in the orange rating, but it appears likely it will move into red this week due to a rising testing positivity rating as well as COVID-19 cases.
The new capacity rules apply to both “social gatherings” — defined mostly as private gatherings like wedding receptions, funeral visitation, family reunions and parties, barbecues and picnics or club meetings — as well as “events,” which would fall into more organized professional or commercial public gatherings such as conferences, school events, concerts, festivals, parades, community celebrations and the like.
Groups seeking approval to have gatherings must provide the health department with several items of information including information being distributed to guests; staff and volunteer screening procedures; social distancing measures; sanitation plans; face covering rules and compliance details. Plans must be submitted at least seven days in advance of the event starting on Nov. 22.
