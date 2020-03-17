ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., announced Tuesday that all events planned for March would be cancelled along with early April concerts. The concert season at the Hamilton Life Center is also being delayed.
"As everyone knows and expects, we are closed for the remainder of March," said a post on The Eclectic Room's Facebook page. "This is beyond everyone’s control."
Two days ago, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requested that all gatherings of 50 people or less be cancelled for the next eight weeks to guard against the spread of coronavirus.
The Brokaw Movie House and Angola Bowl have closed along with bars and restaurants in Steuben County, many which continue to offer carry-out food. The Eclectic Room, which is only open for special events, postponed the April 2 Molly Hatchet concert and the Otherwise concert scheduled for April 4.
"We are working on new dates," said Eclectic Room manager John Goodman.
The Eclectic Room will continue making announcements as information is received. People who have purchased tickets are encouraged to keep them and they will be honored for rescheduled concerts.
The Hamilton Life Center's Christian music series will start later in the year than usual. The opening concert by Southern Raised on April 4 was canceled and may be rescheduled in the future.
"We will resume whenever it is deemed safe to do so," said concert organizer Marc Hamman. "We urge everyone to pray for our country and our world during this difficult time."
