AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients include a 16-year-old and 21-year-old who are recovering at home and a 17-year-old for whom the health department has no further information, a news release said.
The new cases raise the county’s total to 180 cases. The average in June was just over four new cases per day, but the pace has slowed to 21 cases in the first 21 days of July.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 178 patients is 42 years. Only 38 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Date from the Regenstrief Institute shows 19 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
In Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged another day of more than 700 new cases of COVID-19.
In June, the state averaged 367 cases per day, but that average has increased by about 60% to 587 cases per day in July.
While it looked as if Indiana was on track to hit a new single-day record this week, case numbers have fallen off at levels still higher than recent reports.
After two days of declining positivity rates following the weekend, Tuesday represented another small increase as 7.76% of the more than 9,100 tests returned positive.
That’s still significantly higher than in June when daily positivity rates fell as low as 3%.
Following a lull in testing around the Fourth of July holiday, testing has bounced back and remained strong. Tuesday represented the eighth-straight day of 8,000 of more tests processed.
Early in the month the state had been going through a downswing in testing, posting daily numbers lower than the June average, but throughout the month as COVID-19 have increased, testing numbers have risen along with them.
Also on Tuesday, Indiana logged 20 deaths, the first time the state has recorded 20 or more deaths since June 27.
Outside of a few days with larger reporting spikes, statewide deaths have remained in decline and are one of the few metrics for which Indiana is seeing steady improvement as cases and positivity rates have been on the rise.
Locally, COVID-19 activity remains low as of late.
Noble County added another eight cases on Tuesday, while Steuben County also increased eight cases, the largest single-day increase the northeastern-most county has seen in many weeks.
Steuben County still remains the least-affected county in the region by COVID-19, with just 164 cases all-time. LaGrange County increased by just one, taking that county to 500 cases all-time.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area, with Noble holding at 28, LaGrange at 10, DeKalb at four and Steuben at three.
