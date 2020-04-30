INDIANAPOLIS — When Hoosiers have the green light to go back to work, they’ll be expected to go back when they’re recalled.
Not doing so could likely be considered a voluntary quit and put an end to unemployment benefits.
Indiana’s stay-at-home order expires Friday and although Gov. Eric Holcomb has held his cards close to his chest on what he’ll do, common expectation is that the order will be lifted, allowing businesses and industries to reopen in at least a limited capacity.
With that, Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne has been getting many new questions about unemployment, especially regarding how unemployment benefits will be handled if people are hesitant to return to a factory or office due to coronavirus.
At simplest level, if your employer recalls you and you don’t come in, the state would typically view that as a refusal to work and would therefore end unemployment coverage.
“All of these claims will be investigated on a case-by-case basis,” Payne said, but noting later, “Generalized fear of the virus itself would likely result in benefits being denied as a work refusal.”
But what if a person refuses to return to work or leaves work because they feel their workplace is unsafe or not taking appropriate measures to protect against COVID-19?
That’s slightly more complicated and, in some respects, out of the scope of what the Department of Workforce Development does.
“We don’t regulate workplaces and the policies and procedures they have in place,” Payne said. “What we will do is evaluate on a case-by-case basis every claim that comes in. We will consider that as a part of a refusal to work determination.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he hoped a first step would be for an employee to communicate their concerns with their employer and see if the issues can be resolved.
“You need to go to your employer and try to work these things through, make sure they understand where you’re coming from,” Holcomb said.
In other unemployment updates, Payne said if people are brought back to work, they should stop filing weekly payment requests. However, if they’re brought back part time, they should still file for payment and may be able to receive partial benefits.
The DWD will be hosted Facebook live events and webinars with more information about unemployment going forward to address new questions and lingering issues with the process.
Payne also delivered updated new unemployment filing numbers, too, showing a decrease in claims for the fourth straight week.
In the week ending April 25, another 57,397 claims were filed. That’s down from more than 75,000 the week before, but Payne noted it’s still more than double the peak week prior any time prior to coronavirus.
In total, since the week ending March 14, the state has received 586,228 total new unemployment claims.
Indiana’s economy was running hot before coronavirus and while not every job that existed in February may be there in May, Holcomb expected new types of jobs will be created in the post-stay-at-home era.
But ultimately, in order to restart Indiana’s economy, employers are going to have to make accommodations for workers and workers are going to have to show up to work.
“The way we get our economy back, whether it’s Main Street or out on the farm, the way we get our economy back is get back to work,” Holcomb said.
