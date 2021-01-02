INDIANAPOLIS — It’s getting better.
But that doesn’t mean it was an easy road getting here.
After November claimed the title of Indiana’s deadliest month from COVID-19, December blew it away. More Hoosiers died of COVID-19 in December compared to any other month in 2020 by far.
Despite the state hitting new all-time highs overall, Indiana did see modest improvement across most COVID-19 metrics, coming down off peaks set at the end of November and into early December.
Although Indiana closed out the end of 2020 with more Hoosiers lost to COVID-19 than ever before, it opens 2021 with some hope that the situation may be improving in the short-term, with expectations that long-term the pandemic will come to an end as vaccines are distributed across Indiana, across the nation and worldwide.
But the story of December starts with the human cost of the pandemic — 2,455 Hoosiers were reported dead from COVID-19.
That nearly doubled November’s total of 1,360 reported deaths. At the time, November had been the deadliest month on record, surpassing April and May which both had just shy of 1,000 attributed deaths.
Deaths were already climbing to record numbers at the end of November and were expected to stay high as the state closed that month at an all-time high for hospitalizations. Increased hospitalizations strongly correlates to increased deaths as about 1-in-7 people who enters care for COVID-19 ends up dying of the disease.
Despite the record-high total and the state setting multiple single-day highs for deaths during December, daily death tolls appear to have peaked and are starting to recover.
The state hit an all-time average of 82 deaths per day during the second week of December, but counts have fallen off since, sitting at a running average of 64 deaths per day. That’s still 50% more than at the peak of the initial state surge in April and May and at about the level the state started in December, but the trend is moving in a downward direction.
Speaking of downward trends, December represented improvement in most other metrics, too, although numbers aren’t coming down as quickly as they shot up during October and November.
Daily new case counts peaked at the end of the first week of the month and have been in steady decline since. The state was averaging just above 5,000 cases per day prior to Christmas, an improvement compared to nearly 6,900 per day at its peak. This represents a decline of more than 25% off peak.
Numbers have dropped ever lower since the holiday, although reduced testing due to holiday closures is partly why.
Statewide hospitalizations, one of the metrics the state rang numerous alarm bells about in November, also have improved slowly but steadily since the start of the month.
Indiana hit an all-time peak of 3,460 patients in treatment on Nov. 30, but the total has dropped in stops and starts since, seeing streaks of daily decreases, followed by short, small increases and then more sustained decreases. Overall, the state hospital census declined to 2,842 patients, a reduction of 18% after nearly two full months of rising patient counts.
The census of 2,842 patients is still too high, state health officials stress, as it’s 600 patients more than were ever hospitalized during the spring for COVID-19. But, again, the numbers have been moving in the right direction.
Hospitalizations have dropped even more in northeast Indiana, where Health District 3 saw its patient census decline from a peak of 448 patients on Dec. 1 to 244 patients, a drop of 45.5%.
Positivity rates have shown improvement throughout November, too, although overall testing numbers have been down compared to November.
The statewide positivity rate hit 16.9% at its highest point at the beginning of the month, but has been slowly deflating to 14.1% at its latest reading.
That’s still nearly three times higher than the benchmark goal of under 5% positivity — a point the state had achieved during stretches in September — but in keeping with December’s theme, it represented progress in the right direction.
Locally, the four-county area saw mixed progress after a worst-ever November.
Overall deaths in the four-county area were down in December at 49 compared to 63 in November.
LaGrange County logged 18 deaths in both months, while Steuben County had seven deaths in December compared DeKalb County, which lost 20 residents compared to 24 in November.
The main driver of regional improvement came from Noble County, which tallied just five deaths in December after 12 in November.
With continuing high deaths, DeKalb County passed Noble County for the lead in total deaths in 2020, logging 59 total as of the last day of the year. Noble County kept just ahead of LaGrange in the second position with 55 deaths to 54. Steuben County, which had no deaths for the first 17 days of December, had several in the final two weeks, closing out 2020 with 25 total COVID-19 deaths.
As for cases, however, all four counties saw fewer new COVID-19 diagnoses in December than in November, the worst month on record for all four.
Noble County tallied 1,304 new cases in December, down 52% from 2,741 in November; DeKalb County dropped to 1,043 cases from 1,934 in November, a 46% drop; Steuben County fell to 1,042 cases from 1,581, a 34% decrease; and LaGrange County was down to 518 cases on the month from 1,522, a 66% drop.
That being said, the drop in case counts has correlated closely with a dropoff in testing. Positivity rates in the four-county area haven’t changed much, dropping from a peak of 20% at the month’s open to 17% by the end of the first week of the month. Since, positivity has stayed right around that 17% mark the entire month plus or minus 1%, indicating there hasn’t been much change there.
Whether testing is down because fewer people are needing to test or because fewer people are seeking testing is unclear, but a similar proportion of those who do get swabbed are still showing up positive for the virus.
All-in-all, December 2020 could be the beginning of the end of COVID-19.
With the progress being seen in the statewide numbers and with the start of statewide vaccination efforts, Hoosiers are on the path to gaining immunity.
Vaccine distribution started around mid-month and Indiana has already given more than 75,000 front-line health care workers their first dose of vaccine. The state is already looking ahead to who will be eligible for the second round of immunization, with forecast that the general public could be up for shots potentially by spring.
Although about 7.5% of all Hoosiers have already contracted the virus — with the true scope being larger since its known that many people likely carried the virus asymptomically — vaccination will be the quickest and most efficient route to reach a status of herd immunity, where enough people are immune to the virus to prevent widespread transmission.
Estimates suggest the population would need to hit 70% immunity or higher to achieve lasting protection from the virus, so it will likely take upward of 4.5 million Hoosiers getting vaccinated to get there.
That’s a long way away from where Indiana is now with vaccine distribution, but inoculation of high-contact and high-risk individuals first should help to more quickly blunt the most serious and deadly impacts of the virus before COVID-19 is more broadly squeezed out.
