PLAINFIELD — One of the casualties to the coronavirus was the closure of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, which trains new deputies and municipal police officers.
On Tuesday, the Indiana State Police announced the academy’s closure.
With many northeastern Indiana police departments struggling to compete salary-wise with larger urban departments, area departments are routinely having to replace departing veterans with raw recruits who are required to complete the academy within one year of their hire.
“We had an ILEA student who has been sent home and one who was preparing to attend in May,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said. “This will put us behind in our hiring.”
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said he also had an officer in training sent home. Because the officer was nearly complete with his coursework, Weber was waiting to hear from the academy whether or not he could put that officer on the road.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said the academy’s closure won’t hinder the operations of his department.
“This will not adversely affect us,” Campos said. “We do have two officers that will be delayed two months now, but it’s not a concern.”
There are no concerns of anyone affiliated with the ILEA being symptomatic for COVID-19, the ISP news release said. This measure is in response to recent guidelines regarding gatherings.
The ISP said it is also important to know that this measure will not have any negative effect on the law enforcement services provided by agencies around the state. The ILEA will work with those agencies who have officers in the current class to ensure those officers receive the credentials necessary to maintain their certifications within their respective jurisdictions.
