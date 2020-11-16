ANGOLA — Angola Mayor Dick Hickman revived a March order moving all governmental meetings to electronic participation starting Dec. 1 due to a surge of COVID-19 late Monday afternoon.
The Angola Common Council and all other public boards serving the city will meet electronically until further notice, the order says.
The last time such an order was put in place the city went electronic until Gov. Eric Holcomb started easing restrictions on the public through the state's Back on Track reopening plan, which started in May.
Last week Holcomb issued a new executive order cutting back on gatherings of people in public and private settings. The rollback of Stage 5 of Back on Track came about as counties started seeing a significant surge in coronavirus caes and positive tests.
Steuben County is currently rated orange, the second worst based on spread of the coronavirus. It is anticipated that the county will become rated red, the worst on the state scale when new ratings are released on Wednesday.
The rate of increase of cases and the percentage of those testing positive have soared. Steuben County has surpassed the 15% threshold for getting an orange rating when it hit 16.6% on Monday.
