INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is still in the upswing of COVID-19 cases, as 336 new cases were identified since Thursday, the biggest single-day increase yet.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus also increased by the largest amount to date, as seven more people died, bringing the state total to 24.
And as Friday carried on, the number of local cases also started increasing.
Indiana now has 981 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's 10 a.m. update on Friday.
That's among 6,936 test completed.
With just 259 cases on Monday, the number of confirmed cases is accelerating, with each day posting a greater new case count than the day before. Friday's 336 new cases was exactly double the new cases from Thursday.
Indiana is in day three of Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, which extends through April 7. The state had put the order on with the hope of stemming further transmission of the virus and preventing the number of cases from overwhelming health care facilities.
This week, the U.S. became No. 1 in the world for number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing China, where the virus outbreak was first identified and spread, and Italy, which has suffered some of the most serious toll from the virus.
The U.S. has a population about one-fourth the size of China, and about five times as large as Italy.
Locally, LaGrange County appeared on the statewide map for the first time, with two positive cases reported as of Friday morning.
Not included on the map but also reported Friday were a new case in Noble County, a West Noble bus driver and food service worker, and the first case affecting Steuben County, a Fremont schools staff member.
DeKalb County continues to have one confirmed case at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.