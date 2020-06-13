INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County recorded two more deaths, making it six in one week.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases continued to rise in LaGrange and DeKalb counties.
As of Saturday's statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Noble County recorded its 26th and 27th death. The two new took the total two six deaths since last Sunday, June 7.
Those six deaths in Noble County were on top of one additional death in DeKalb County this past week, taking the local total to seven overall.
Meanwhile, case counts continued to rise sharply in two counties that have seen large increased since Memorial Day. LaGrange County's case count increased by another 13 and DeKalb County's count went up eight.
Noble County added four cases and Steuben County is up one.
After several weeks of having the lowest COVID-19 totals in the four-county area, DeKalb County has surged to tie Steuben County at 103 cases overall. Although LaGrange County is currently 74 cases behind Noble County, it's new infection rate has been rising much faster and it could overtake the local leader position within a week or two if recent trends continue.
In the one week from June 6-13, LaGrange County added 109 new cases; DeKalb County increased 48; Noble County increased 36; and Steuben County added 13.
Statewide, Indiana as a whole added 2,546 cases, making the four-county area approximately 8.1% of all new cases, despite the region having only about 2.5% of the state's population.
Locally, both Elkhart and Allen counties have now surged past 2,000 total cases, making them the third and fourth highest COVID-19 counties in the state. Cases have also been surging in neighboring Kosciusko County and rising quicker in Whitley County.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said earlier this week that the state data team was "watching very closely" over the region, due to its sharper increase in new cases compared to other areas of the state.
Local health officers have suggested that infections may be rising quicker in northeast Indiana because residents have been quick to abandon safety measures including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and limiting large gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.