INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County hit its 50th death all-time from COVID-19 while Steuben County also logged a new death in Wednesday's statewide report.
The two new deaths in the four-county area came one a second day of a very high death counts from the state, following up Tuesday's record high of 142 deaths with another 90 in Wednesday's report.
The local deaths also continue a streak of near-daily deaths for the four-county area over the last month and a half.
In Noble County, the new death occurred on Tuesday and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 12 people in their 70s and 30 at 80 or older.
In Steuben County, the death in Wednesday's report occurred on Monday and was also a person 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, five deaths have been people in their 60s, five deaths have been people in their 70s and seven deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In total, the four-county area has combined for 70 deaths over the last 42 days. The area has since surpassed doubling its number of deaths so far in this pandemic, with 67 deaths total from March through Oct. 20 and now 70 from Oct. 21 since.
Statewide, Indiana reported 90 additional deaths on Wednesday, which makes it the third-highest number ever in one day following Tuesday's 142 and last Tuesday's 102.
The big numbers at the start of this week are likely due to lags in reporting from over the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend, although death numbers have been steadily increasing across the state for weeks.
The state recorded more than 1,300 deaths in November, the most ever in a single month, surpassing both April and May during which about 950 Hoosiers died in each of those months.
Statewide testing numbers returned to more normal levels following the holiday and with it came continuing high case counts.
Indiana recorded 6,597 cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday's report, which is within the Top 10 highest single-day totals ever.
After case counts were running similar to a week ago, Wednesday's total represented a week-to-week increase of about 600 cases compared to last Wednesday's total.
The state's case count came on about 46,000 total tests processed, which equated to a positivity rate of 14.19%, the third day in a row that positivity has been over 14%.
Indiana had seen some modest improvement in positivity the week prior, but that progress has since been erased at the start of this week.
In one positive note, Indiana's total hospital census figure is still remaining stable, suggesting that admissions may have peaked in recent days. The total number of patients in treatment across the state dropped slightly to 3,441 from 3,460 the day before.
The total numbers of Hoosiers admitted has flattened out since last week after previously seeing sharp increases just about every day between Oct. 3 through Nov. 24.
The total hospital census is up approximately 60 patients from a week ago, but that's a significant slowdown after seeing daily increases as high as 100 patients per day prior to recently.
That stabilization in hospitalizations, however, does not carry over to northeast Indiana, which is still seeing increases.
After dropping a bit to 342 patients on Nov. 20, admissions have been increasing, hitting a record high 448 total as of this week across Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five others to the south of those.
Locally, case counts continued to rise, with DeKalb County becoming the second count to pass 2,000 cases all-time.
DeKalb County added 68 new cases of COVID-19, taking the county to 2,044 total cases since March. Noble County added 58 new cases, LaGrange County was up 25 and Steuben County increased 22 cases.
No new deaths were reported in DeKalb or LaGrange counties on Wednesday. Those counties have had 38 and 33 deaths all-time, respectively.
