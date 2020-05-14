INDIANAPOLIS — After fountain drinks and coffee stations were suddenly closed earlier this week, a new clarification from the governor's office should allow locations to reopen those drinks to all patrons.
Called it crossed wires for a couple days, but drink stations should be back to normal.
On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health issued guidance to local health departments about a section of the governor's reopening executive order. In that order, under a section about restaurants, it stated that self-service stations like buffets, salad bars and beverage stations should be closed to the public.
Responding to questions about whether gas stations, grocery stores and other locales were also applicable under that section, the state's food safety director initially said, yes, gas stations and others apply to.
That meant as of Tuesday local health departments were informing businesses, causing many gas stations to rope off or shut down coffee and fountain drinks and other food service, or, in some cases, staff that with an employee to fill drinks or grab food for patrons who wanted them.
On Wednesday, when asked about it at the thrice-weekly statewide COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Eric Holcomb and his deputy counsel both said that gas station service is fine. But local health departments reported Wednesday afternoon that they hadn't heard anything official from the state at that time.
The short-term confusion seems to now be solved, as the governor's office indicated that the state health department will again be communicating with local offices to reverse course on the gas station issue.
As those drinks stations were never closed before — gas stations and convenience stores were always open as "essential" businesses even during the stay-at-home order and drinks were never restricted at that time.
"The Indiana State Department of Health is following up with local health departments to advise them that gas stations and convenience stores can continue offering beverage stations and food stations as they have during the stay at home order," said Rachel Hoffmeyer, the governor's press secretary, on Wednesday evening in a response to KPC Media Group's questions. "We will work with the related business associations for guidance for the next executive order."
