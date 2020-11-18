ANGOLA — Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman has issued an order restricting visitation in nursing homes effective today.
The order was instituted as a preventative measure.
“Long-term care facilities are not required to offer, and should restrict, indoor visitation by non-medical professionals. To the extent a long-term care facility wishes to offer outdoor visitation as permitted by the Indiana Department of Health, it must develop an outdoor visitation plan to implement measures and institute safeguards to ensure a safe environment for its residents, workers, and visitors,” Crisman’s order said.
The order will be in effect until Dec. 18.
Compared to nursing homes in neighboring counties, Steuben County’s two nursing homes in Angola had been relatively light in terms of COVID-19 cases.
“We are on the cusp of (a surge),” said Alicia Walsh, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department. “We are trying to prevent one from occurring.”
Earlier during the pandemic Steuben County had followed restrictions set forth by the state and has permitted visitation as allowed by the state.
“For the duration of this Order, this Order supersedes the Guidelines issued by the Indiana Department of Health. Compliance with this Order is not required to the extent necessary to comply with any federal, state, or local laws, rules, and regulations,” the order read.
“Every visitor of a long-term care facility must adhere to the restrictions set forth in this Order and follow the requirements set forth in any long-term care facility outdoor visitation plan developed pursuant to this Order.
