LIGONIER — A brief meeting for the Ligonier common council saw that tax abatements previously awarded to local industry were still in check.
Multiple businesses in Ligonier’s industrial sector brought CF-1 forms to the council, which included personnel and property improvements the business had made.
Those approved were: Advanced Metal Etching, Blackpoint, Carlex, L & L Associates, Precision Tank, Vibracoustic and Tenneco owner WTL.
J Edwards was not approved yet, and its form was tabled until the next meeting.
In other business, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel notified the board that part of the Strawberry Valley Trail is now open.
The strip of it along the north side of the Elkhart River between Martin and Bridge Streets was just recently paved, and a plan for the rest of the trail will soon be more firmly set.
“I just think it’s incredible the way things are happening,” Fisel said.
