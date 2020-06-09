SHIPSHEWANA — By nine o’clock Monday morning, more than 40 cars and trucks carefully lined up in the parking lot of Meadowbrook Elementary School just south of Shipshewana, filled with people patiently waiting to be tested for coronavirus.
For the state, Monday represented a chance to learn just how widespread the coronavirus is in LaGrange County. For the people in those cars, it was a chance to learn once and for all, whether they’ve been exposed.
New confirmed cases of the coronavirus infections are on the rise in the area, with LaGrange County adding 111 cases since Memorial Day, a 185% increase in just 14 days. The news is even worse neighboring Elkhart County, which reported a staggering 733 new cases in the same time period.
Amanda Briggs, Director of Marketing and Communication for IU’s Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI, which is coordinating testing across the state for the Indiana Department of Health, said the Shipshewana location was selected with the hope of including members of the Amish community, thereby creating a more diverse sample of the state’s population.
Andy Papis, a senior environmental manager for the State Department of Health, said health care officers are concerned about how quickly the coronavirus could spread in the large, family-centric, tight-knit Amish community and hoped to be able to include some statistical information about the Amish in its data.
Once started, testing took only a few minutes. Each person who participated first had to be registered and a means of contact set up. Then medical technicians performed two tests on each person at the makeshift clinic. The first test, which uses a nasopharyngeal swab, is used to determine if that person has an active coronavirus infection. The second test, a blood draw, is used to look for coronavirus antibodies, a sign that person once had the infection but has since recovered.
It was the second test that seemed to be of greater interest to those who showed up.
“We want to know if we had it or not,” said one woman, sitting in her car with her husband, the pair waiting to be tested. She said both she and her husband had been sick in February and wanted to know if they had cases of COVID-19 even before the first case was officially confirmed in Indiana.
It was a thought shared by dozens of other people also waiting to be tested.
One woman who also was waiting to be tested said she’s hasn’t been sick, but worried because her husband, who worked throughout the April pandemic shutdown at a local factory, might have inadvertently brought the coronavirus home.
Another pair of people waiting to be tested said they work in two different offices, but each handles large amounts of both mail and money every day and they were worried they too might have been inadvertently exposed to the virus.
The one-day testing site opened at 9 a.m. and remained open until 7 p.m.
Results for the tests are expected to take between 72-96 hours, and each person tested will be notified of those results.
Indiana University Health and Eli Lilly and Co. will process nasal samples and report them back to ISDH. Participants can choose the method by which they receive their results when they register. Indianapolis-based Zotec Partners managed the registration and will deliver those results.
Indiana is gathering information from testing sites like that set up in Shipshewana set up in other communities around Indiana hoping to get enough scientific data to learn just how widespread the coronavirus in the Hoosier state. Current data from the first round of the Fairbanks School study suggested 2.8 out of every 100 has been infected. Of those infected, the state also found that about 45% of people who were infected has no symptoms.
In a news release issued by the state, the state said it hopes to test at least 20,000 Hoosiers in four different rounds of testing it will conduct through next year. That information will help state officials and public health professionals create public policy to help guide Indiana through the ongoing pandemic.
