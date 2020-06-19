ALBION — In a question and answer session Tuesday, Central Noble school board members got a chance to get advice from Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff about best practices for reopening schools this fall.
That included one board member questioning the county health officer about mask recommendations.
As schools prepare to reopen, Gaff came to the district’s Tuesday board meeting to answer questions the board may have of how the pandemic is progressing.
Some board members asked about the current spread of COVID-19 in the county, while others asked about testing.
But the conversation also took a turn toward a frequently raised issue — are cloth masks necessary?
“With all the studies that I’ve seen that said masks don’t do any good —” new board member Jason Schoeff began.
“Well, they’re wrong,” Dr. Gaff interjected.
“— well, you say they’re wrong, but what kind of studies have you seen that make that point that they’re wrong? I’ve been told you know, I keep reading through articles and they say the virus is too small, it will go right through the mask and all these things,” Schoeff asked.
Gaff explained that while the virus itself is small, it travels on droplets that a mask can stop from spreading. Masks help stop those much larger particulars from spreading when some breathes, talks, sneezes or coughs, for example.
“You need to do a little more studying,” Dr. Gaff said to Schoeff. “I’m not being facetious. I’m saying to you that I study this stuff —”
“I’m sure you do. That’s what you’re paid for,” Schoeff said.
This was Jason Schoeff’s first meeting as a school board member, who said in his introduction that he wanted to be on the board to bring a “non-political, more of a concerned-citizen perspective.”
Shoeff is the brother-in-law of Erin Schoeff, who also serves on the school board. He said Board President Eric Custer reached out to him and encouraged him to apply for an opening.
Board member John Fitzpatrick asked Gaff if wearing a mask does more to protect others than oneself, with Gaff stating that it does. Then, Fitzpatrick asked if testing rates have increased since it’s more available in the area.
Gaff said he’s seen the Kendallville OptumServe testing site fully booked for the past two days, and it can do about 132 tests per day.
Fitzpatrick also asked how long it would take for someone tested there to get a result, but Gaff said it depends on demand.
Antibody tests, which look for whether someone has previously been exposed to the virus, are also “iffy” and not an option for mass testing right now, Gaff said.
Board member Mark Mawhorter asked if summer heat will help to kill off the virus. Gaff said he wasn’t sure about heat, but being outside in the open air should keep people out of close quarters from spreading it to each other.
Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff also asked how it could be that, in reports he’s seen, 10.4% of Noble County COVID-19 cases were found in people ages 0-19.
Terry Gaff said that’s because if someone tests positive, the entire family is then tested, including kids.
Later, when the superintendent read survey results from parents on back-to-school, he emphasized that the board, when approving a reopening plan, need to keep the community’s interest at heart.
Jason Schoeff, who has a child in the district, agreed.
“Make sure you guys, when you have your meetings, are open-minded and do what’s best for the kids, not what’s in this book,” Schoeff said to the superintendent, referencing Indiana’s IN-Class school reopening guidelines, “unless it’s absolutely mandated.”
Superintendent Gaff said he and Health Officer Gaff have a meeting scheduled Monday to talk about school reopening further.
