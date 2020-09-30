INDIANAPOLIS — Testing was up and positivity was down.
That's the story of COVID-19 in Indiana in September.
Testing and positivity were the only areas where the state saw notable improvement over the last month, but that was enough for Gov. Eric Holcomb to take green light the final half-step of Indiana's reopening.
What's pretty clear from the past month of data is that Indiana hasn't seen any significant improvement in the number of new cases being detected daily nor on the number of people still dying from coronavirus.
Looking back at September, the state averaged 861 new cases of COVID-19 per day, a slight decrease from August daily average of 873 per day but still higher than both July's average of 663 per day and a far cry from the state's low-point of 367 cases per day throughout June.
The drop in new cases is just 1.4% from the previous month.
Average daily deaths, after increasing slightly in August, increased slightly again in September. The state averaged 10.93 deaths per day, up from 10.35 per day in August and 9.94 in July.
Both for new cases and deaths, the numbers are substantially similar to where they were a month ago.
So what changed over the last month? The answer comes on the testing side.
Indiana averaged 15,512 total tests per day in August, which increased to 21,170 per day in September.
The number of unique individuals being tested for the first time, was almost identical month to month at around 10,100 Hoosiers per day.
With the significant jump in testing and nearly same case numbers month to month, that of course was going to lead to a drop in overall positivity.
For the month, the average positivity based on unique positive cases and total testing, Indiana went from a 5.63% positivity rate to just 4.07%.
State officials say they want to see positivity returns below 5% and as one of the criteria watched by the Indiana State Department of Health, positivity is one of the factors that has major impact on the decision making process to open or reopen.
That being said, with little progress on the side of cases and deaths, it raises the question as to whether the progress Indiana has seen is concrete or more simply a result of increased testing on people who are not expected to be sick.
Falling positivity as testing rises can be a good metric, as it shows that even as more people are broadly tested, the tests aren't showing additional new cases. That interaction can suggest that testing may have found the cap to the virus' spread and an indication that most sick people are being found through testing.
However, positivity can also be artificially inflated by frequently retesting people who aren't sick and have no expectation to have gotten sick since they've last been tested.
A slight majority of the tests occurring in September were retests — on an average day the state would run 21,170 total tests with 10,079 people on average being first-time testers for a retest rate of about 52%.
If people are being retested frequently, such as surveillance of student athletes at universities who may be tested multiple times per month or even Indianapolis Colts players who have to be tested daily as part of the NFL's COVID-19 control plan, those retests could inflate the testing count and therefore lead to decreases in positivity.
When considering only people being tested for the first time, positivity rates were barely changed from the previous month. The unique testing positivity rate was 8.53% for the month, down slightly from 8.64% the month before.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday that the changes in positivity are likely a little bit of both, some positive gains in controlling spread but also some major increases in testing.
"I think it's a combination of both of those. It's interesting when we watch these things we can see certain areas pop up," Box said. "They clamp down, do some more messaging, do some different things and they get those cleared up."
Holcomb said the state has gained a lot of practice in watching the situation, identifying potential new hotspots early and responding to them, which has helped keep new infection rates at about the same level over the last two months.
"It's never just one thing, sometimes it feels like whack-a-mole," Holcomb said, saying that communities that are vigilant generally see positive results. But when that vigilance starts to lapse, "You can see it spike again or surge and that's when we come in and surge with the resources."
Regardless, state officials felt comfortable moving Indiana ahead in its reopening plan.
On Sept. 23, Holcomb announced the stage would move to Stage 5, full reopening, on Sept. 26.
The state had entered Stage 4.5, a newly-created half step, back on July 4 and had stalled there for nearly three months.
Stage 5 allows some businesses that were capped at partial capacity like restaurants and theaters to reopen at 100%, while also removing gathering requirements allowing for large-scale events and high-volume attractions to reopen fully.
Indiana's mask mandate, however, was not pulled off, with the governor encouraging people to continue masking up at least through mid-October.
State health officials have expressed concerns that COVID-19 could surge as colder weather sets in, both because people are generally more susceptible to illness in the winter but also because Hoosiers are likely to spend much more time indoors, where the virus has more opportunity to chain from person to person in a closed system.
Locally, DeKalb County saw the biggest increase in cases in September compared to other counties, with LaGrange County showing few new cases.
DeKalb County added 158 cases on the month, a 46.1% increase from August. Noble County was next in terms of raw numbers at 131 new cases, but only a 16.3% increase on its total, while Steuben County added 120 cases, representing a 43% increase in the month.
LaGrange County added just 51 cases on the month, a change of only 8.5% overall.
For comparison, Indiana's total case count increased 27.4% in September, meaning that DeKalb and Steuben counties were growing at faster rates and Noble and LaGrange slower rates than the state as a whole.
DeKalb County had four deaths in September, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, while Steuben County had three more, Noble County had one death and LaGrange County had none.
