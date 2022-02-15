INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana continues to ride the downswing off its omicron-variant peak, with metrics falling again week over week.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all down compared to a week ago as numbers continue to deflate.
This past week, Indiana averaged 2,093 cases per day, nearly halving again from the 3,718-per-day average a week ago and the lowest mark since early November 2021.
Cases had spiked over 14,000 per day at the worst point of the omicron variant in mid-January, but have fallen quickly and sharply since after the virus ran its course infecting hundreds of thousands around the state following the Christmas holiday.
Hospitalizations have continued to fall, too, dropping to 1,600 patients in care across the state, down from 2,234 a week ago. Hospitalizations are at their lowest census since mid-November, when the state was just starting to shoot upward against during the end-of-year surge.
Deaths are down slightly but still remain high at about 53 per day over the last week, a modest improvement from 56 per day reported the week before.
Deaths are a lagging indicator, so they usually take three to four weeks to reflect new changes in direction in other faster-moving indicators like cases and hospitalizations. The elevated death count recognizes the sharp rising cases and hospitalizations that were seen following the Christmas holiday.
The four-county area logged five new deaths over the last week, with two in Noble County and one each in DeKalb, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
In Noble County, the two new deaths take the county's all-time total to 147. The new deaths occurred on Jan. 29 and Feb. 9 and were patients one in their 60s and one at 80 years old or older.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 25 people in their 60s, 35 people in their 70s and 72 at 80 or older.
In DeKalb County, its 142nd death all-time happened Feb. 8 and was a person in their 70s, according to state data.
To date, DeKalb County has had one deaths in a person under 20 years old, one death of a person in their 30s, four deaths among patients in their 40s, 12 deaths among people in their 50s, 20 deaths among people in their 60s, 36 deaths of patients in their 70s and 68 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In Steuben County, which hit its 111th death all time, had the new death occur Jan. 29, with that patient being someone 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 22 have been people in their 60s, 34 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 40 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Lastly, in LaGrange County, the 98th death all time occurred Feb. 13 and was also a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among a person in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, 15 deaths among people in their 60s, 30 among people in their 70s and 48 people who were 80 or older.
Indiana continues to come out of its worst-ever surge and could set up for another mild spring, as has been the case in the previous two years.
In 2021, cases came down sharply after the then-worst-even peak of November/December/January and were running lower during February and March before a small uptick in April. But then cases hit all-time lows in June 2021 before the arrival of the highly infectious delta variant that charted a different course for the state the remainder of the year.
In 2020, when the pandemic started and testing was rarer, Indiana still saw reduced COVID-19 activity in May and June that year, suggesting that COVID-19 may follow cold-weather seasonality like seasonal influenza.
Indiana's vaccine efforts have effectively flat-lined in recent weeks, with the state hitting record-low uptake for first-time vaccine recipients and basically no movement in the overall state vaccination rate of just 54%.
Booster shots, which were being given out with gusto at the end of 2021, have also fallen off in recent weeks. Slightly over half of previously vaccinated individuals have received a booster shot six months after their initial course, but the other half has run past that recommended window, too.
