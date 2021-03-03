INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time ever, there are no Indiana counties experiencing high spread of COVID-19, the state's ratings metric says.
More than half of all counties, 51, now sit in the state's best rating, blue, representing low spread of the virus. The others, 41 of them, are all in yellow, the next-best rating showing moderate spread of the virus.
It's not the first time more than half of the state has been in the blue — it happened for three consecutive weeks in September — but it's the first time it's happened since as Indiana continues to improve week-to-week in 2021.
That improvement didn't skip northeast Indiana, either, as Noble County dropped to a blue rating for the second time ever and as LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all held where they were a week ago.
Noble County had a color improvement this week, dropping from yellow to blue, the first time Noble County has hit the best rating since Sept. 16.
Noble County saw improvement in both its cases and positivity rates to help it drop another level. Case counts per capita fell to 69 per 100,000 from 117 per 100,000 a week ago and countywide positivity dropped from 5.67% to just 3.72% on the week.
In order to stay blue, Noble County will need to stay under 5% positivity and 100 cases per 100,000 for the time being.
Because it's the first week the county is in blue, Noble won't get to ease off its gathering size restrictions yet, which remain at yellow-level. Counties can't pull back on restrictions until they reach a lower grade for two consecutive weeks.
As for counties hitting a better grade two weeks in a row, both Steuben and DeKalb counties accomplished that this week, spending their second week in yellow.
Steuben County's per-capita case rate fell to 86 per 100,000 this week from 112 a week ago, but positivity increased from 7.63% to 9.88%.
Going over 10% positivity wouldn't throw Steuben County back to an orange rating unless cases also topped 100 per 100,000, so the northeast corner county will want to see some improvement in its metrics next week if it hopes to stay in yellow or improve toward blue.
DeKalb County, however, improved in both scores and is getting close to turning blue. Cases dropped to 87 per 100,000 from 112 a week ago and positivity fell from 9.57% to 6.01% this week.
If the county were to stay at that case rate or better and if positivity drops below 5%, DeKalb County could turn blue.
As both counties spent a second week in yellow, both can ease gathering size restrictions a bit more, going to up to 100 people at an event or up to 50% of a venue's total capacity with a safety planned filed with and approved by the local county health department.
And LaGrange County is spending its third week in blue as cases continue to run low in the county.
Per-capita case counts dropped to just 17 per 100,000 from 30 per 100,000 a week ago, although positivity rose slightly again to 4.81% from 4.57% a week ago.
If LaGrange County's positivity was to top 5% it would be pushed back into yellow unless case counts dropped under 10 per 100,000, the lowest score level for that metric.
That's an extremely difficult bar to meet for a small county like LaGrange, however, as that level adjusted for the county's smaller popular would translate to only about four new cases for an entire week. It's not out of the realm of possibility, however, as the county logged fewer than 10 total new cases from Saturday to Saturday last week.
Looking statewide, Indiana as a whole saw another improvement with its 51 blue counties and 41 in yellow, compared to 39 blue, 50 yellow and three orange a week ago.
The record for most blue counties is 58, set on Sept. 23, a number that's within the state's grasp as case counts have continue to fall and positivity has continued to drop to record lows in recent days.
The state's mask mandate and county-based restrictions remain in effect despite the improvement as Gov. Eric Holcomb extended both through the end of March, citing the influx of visitors to the state for the NCAA basketball tournament, which is being hosted exclusively in Indiana.
It's unclear whether Holcomb would pull off all restrictions come April if COVID-19 transmission holds at these currently low levels.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made headlines this week after announcing he was dropping that state's mask mandate and other restrictions due to vast improvement in the COVID situation there.
