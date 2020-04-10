A story in Friday’s edition incorrectly said DeKalb County’s first case of COVID-19 involved a patient who had been on a cruise ship with infected people.
That was not DeKalb County’s first positive case, but instead was its first coronavirus investigation, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder clarified Friday.
In that investigation, a local couple who returned from a cruise never developed symptoms of COVID-19, Souder said. The same was true of a second local couple who were checked after returning from a cruise.
“We as a county were vulnerable to that kind of travel exposure. but both couples that traveled turned out to not get sick and not need testing,” Souder said, calling it a lucky break for DeKalb County.
The county’s fifth case of COVID-19, reported Thursday, concerns Souder because it is not easily explained.
The newest patient “is a 43-year-old, otherwise healthy person who is self-isolating at home,” the DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.
“We don’t know where this last case came from. All he was doing was local interactions with local shoppers and friends, and not a lot of that,” Souder said Friday.
“We certainly have a few weeks here where we just need to do our best” to follow social-distancing guidelines and wear masks when in public, Souder said.
With five confirmed cases of COVID-19, DeKalb County has the lowest total among Indiana’s four northeastern counties. It remains the only one of those counties without a COVID-19 death.
