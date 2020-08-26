WATERLOO — A member of the DeKalb High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Wednesday morning.
Principal Marcus Wagner said the school was notified late Tuesday afternoon of the positive test result. The student played in the team's football game on Friday, Aug. 21, and attended practice on Saturday, Aug. 22, Wagner said.
Following guidance from the DeKalb County Board of Health, all varsity players who traveled to the football game on Aug. 21 have been deemed as a close contact and will need to be quarantined for 14 days beginning Wednesday, Wagner said. A total of 42 team members have been quarantined. All varsity football practices and games will be suspended through Friday, Sept. 4.
In a notice to the school district sent at 6 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said, "After very careful consideration and stringent review of Indiana State Board of Health COVID-19 guidelines, there is no choice but to quarantine all football team members and others who were in contact with the positive teammate effective immediately."
Souder noted that "contact" is determined by guidelines specific for time, distance and contact sports from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Souder said unless symptoms develop in those quarantined, COVID-19 testing is not required and should not be performed earlier than five days after the exposure. A negative test result would not shorten the quarantine period of 14 days, Souder said.
At this time, varsity practices are scheduled to resume on Saturday, Sept. 5, and students may return to class on Tuesday, Sept. 8, pending any further positive cases among the team, Wagner said. Freshmen players will continue practicing and playing games at this time, he added.
"DeKalb High School will continue to monitor the situation with the DeKalb County Board of Health and provide any further updates at the appropriate time," Wagner said.
