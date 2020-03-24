NEW YORK — With New York now the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, two Auburn natives who live there shared their reactions Wednesday.
Josh Sassanella is a Broadway performer and composer who lives in northern Manhattan. Alex Hall is a singer-songwriter who lives in Brooklyn.
By Josh SassanellaLiving in New York City is an adventure. Living in New York City during the coronavirus outbreak is a whole other story. In Washington Heights (aka “way uptown”), our highly social community has come to a screeching halt.
I think New Yorkers have a funny way of holding people accountable. In the Midwest people translate this into rudeness. However, we call it “social awareness.”
It’s not uncommon for someone to say, “Why are you taking up the entire sidewalk? Just be aware. People live here!”
Okay, it’s a little rude. But! People learn how to walk on the sidewalk.
With all that said, NYC has transformed very quickly into a “For God’s sake! Stay in your apartments!” kind of place. Everyone is doing their part, and before we were officially told to stay inside, it was impossible to not notice how kind people were being to each other. It’s sad, but it was feeling like I’ve been told it felt in the weeks following 9/11. New Yorkers come together, like I wish we all would.
Both my wife and my industries have come to a standstill, hers the fitness industry, mine the entertainment/theatre industry. The streets are silent for the most part. Construction crews are, however, still going about their business and continuing to wake us up in the morning. Some things will never change.
The grocery stores are relatively stocked up. However, I’ve given up on finding bread. Great time to be gluten-free, I guess. Tortillas are a solid second place, and for some reason, people hate English muffins.
Everyone has masks on. Being blocks away from one of New York City’s largest hospitals makes going to the store a bit more daunting than usual. We’re very aware that the brave doctors and nurses, who are taking care of the unlucky people who catch this bug, are strolling through our building’s lobby and our convenience stores shelves daily.
Before the lockdown, I stood in Chipotle with an EMT. I said, “You guys feeling this, or what?”
Somewhat undramatically, he replied, “You have no idea.”
That’s when I knew it was going to be bad. Very bad. Sirens are whirling out the window almost constantly as ambulances head the few short blocks to Columbia Presbyterian’s Emergency room. All I can do is get back to my piano and continue writing the music I hope will be recorded when we get out of this mess. If I didn’t have my wife, my music, Netflix and our animals, I’m sure this would be much harder than it is. The good news is, we’re also very aware that we’re the lucky ones right now.
My boss is a 78-year-old woman with COPD, and I know she’s not feeling well. Hearing our leadership talk about her life being expendable is something I’m particularly struggling with. Especially knowing her mother lived till she was 101 years old. Nothing like hearing someone have an honest conversation about taking 23 years of someone’s life away so we can get back to the income inequality, overspending on military, $15 dollars an hour, and stock buybacks we’re all so thrilled about.
The rest of my time is spent trying to make the Facebook masses consider that one misleading piece of information could lead to a sick person infecting everyone in their immediate circle, while at the same time trying to make them understand, that while their immediate circle is their back porch, mine is 8.62 million New Yorkers.
I guess you can say living in New York City during the coronavirus is a lot like it was before … except now, everyone who usually doesn’t is having to take a good, hard look at what and who they care about. I just hope they’re considering that facts matter, lives matter more, and the old proverb is true … “You can’t take it with you.”
By Alex HallLife has, for the most part, gone indoors and the streets of Park Slope, Brooklyn, have gone quiet.
Walking the dog in the morning, the bustle of rush hour has been replaced by the sounds of birds chirping ... and not much else. The occasional car, a jogger, an electric bike whirring by ... and then back to silence, breezes, birds. It’s jarring, calming, wonderful, unsettling, and bizarre.
Funnily enough I just texted a friend from Auburn yesterday (Sarah Haworth): “If you were to blindfold me, take me outside and say, ‘Listen and guess where you are,’ I might say Auburn, Indiana.”
I can’t help but think of home. After years in Chicago, LA, and now NYC; besides Auburn, Brooklyn in March 2020 is maybe the most peaceful place I’ve lived. The air is exceedingly clear, and the Statue of Liberty is even more prominently visible down the street from our apartment on 21st Street.
Stores are closed up and down every block; except for grocery stores, the pharmacy, and a few restaurants and bars serving to-go food and drinks from a walk-up window. People seem to be in OK spirits, some wear masks on the street, some don’t. Everyone seems to flinch or look away as you pass.
On nicer days, Prospect Park (kind of Brooklyn’s “Central Park”) has been really packed. You can still get outside and find yourself with plenty of social distance, though some seem to bend the rules a bit. We took our dog there Saturday; we had a picnic in a sunny spot on a hill while kids passed on bikes, people played Frisbee and yard games in the grass. The park is kind of the only remaining taste of big city life, though a tension still lingers. The bits of conversation floating past are all tainted with talk of the disease, or at least a disease. I hear a lot of people talking about the plague or malaria.
My girlfriend, who works in advertising in Midtown Manhattan, has been working from home for almost two weeks now. She’s in a conference call upstairs at the moment. My remote position with a retail company is currently on hold. I’m working on music and wondering if the Cubs/Yankees tickets Erik (editor’s note; his brother) got us for Christmas will go unused.
We haven’t thought twice about leaving the city, though we do have a car if we need to bail. The hospitals seem to be hanging in there at the moment, though there’s a sense that may not last. I hope the city is able to get the supplies it needs.
