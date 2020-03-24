GOSHEN — Goshen Health confirmed its first three presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Sunday morning. One patient was admitted at Goshen Hospital, the other two are quarantined at home and being monitored by their primary care providers and health department officials. The hospital said it can share no further information due to HIPPA privacy laws.
“Goshen Health is working aggressively to reduce the spread of this virus. We are fortunate to have an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Daniel Nafziger, as our Chief Medical Officer, to direct us in our efforts. It will take all of us doing our part to get this period in history behind us – practice good hygiene, social distancing and adhere to the travel advisories,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer.
In its press release, the hospital said it “remains dedicated to providing care and a safe environment for all. Additional plans and increased safety protocols are underway in preparation for more COVID-19 patients.”
Four cases total have been identified in Elkhart County as of Monday morning.
No cases have been identified yet in LaGrange County and only one has been confirmed in Noble County, a case tested on March 8, but positive results continue to increase statewide and around the region.
