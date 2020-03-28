INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana topped 1,000 cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, as the virus has been identified in all but 17 counties.
As of Saturday at 10 a.m., the Indiana State Department of Health reported that 1,232 positive tests for COVID-19 had been processed. Another seven Hoosiers died from complications with the disease, taking the statewide death toll to 31.
On Friday, LaGrange County reported its first two cases, while Noble County had its second. Steuben County still officially has zero cases, although the county health department reported that a Fremont schools administrator had tested positive for COVID-19 in Allen County.
DeKalb County has only one known case so far, a DeKalb Central schools staff member.
The number of new cases reported Saturday declined a bit from Friday, with 251 new cases compared to 336 the day prior. The seven new deaths matched the day previous.
The state has process approximately 8,400 tests to date.
The state also released for the first time a demographic breakdown by age and gender of the coronavirus cases it has processed.
According to that data, only 1.9% of cases have been for people 19 years old or younger. Beyond that, 11.6% are 20-29; 14.7% are 30-39; 15.9% are 40-49; 17.7% are 50-59 as well as 17.7% in the 60-69 range; 12.5% are 70-79; and 8.2% are 80-plus.
Although the cases identified are fairly evenly spread across different age groups, older people are more likely to develop serious symptoms or die from the disease.
Young people, especially children, have shown to be more resilient to the effects of coronavirus.
That being said, health officials are warning that anyone with underlying medical conditions are also susceptible to more serious symptoms of COVID-19. Serious cases typically require hospitalization and may need the use of a ventilator to assist with breathing.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, aimed to reduce transmission of the virus throughout the state, remains in effect through April 7.
Public schools remain out of session until May 1.
