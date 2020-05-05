LAGRANGE –The LaGrange County Commissioners opted to continue the county’s emergency declaration through Monday, May 18, but said the county will slowly start reopening its buildings to the public on Tuesday, May 12.
The commissioners voted unanimously Monday morning at their regular meeting to put in place a plan that calls for the county to reopen county buildings to the public “with limitations” beginning on May 12. The buildings were closed to the public in March due to the coronavirus.
Those limitations include asking visitors to maintain at least six feet of social distancing from any other person in the building. Facemasks, however, will not be required. The county’s maintenance department is also working to install large see-through plastic barriers at all counters where the staff meets with the public to help protect people from accidental contamination.
Guards posted at the entry doors of the courthouse, the courthouse annex, and the justice services building will screen people who enter those buildings, and are allowed to ask visitors about their health.
In other matters, the commissioners also approved allowing the LaGrange County Highway Department to purchase a new Western Star dual axle truck chassis. The commissioner approved purchasing the truck, along with an extended warranty and an automatic transmission, from Stoop’s Freightliner-Quality Trailer, a Western Star truck dealer located in Fort Wayne. The truck chassis will cost the county $131,754. The county will spend another $89,000 at W.A. Jones of Fort Wayne to outfit the truck with a hydraulic system and a snowplow.
The commissioners learned the old Atwood Lake Beach property has formally been appraised at $10,000. The commissioners are taking the first steps required by law to sell off the more than 70-year old public beach.
The property, owned by the county’s parks and recreation department, was damaged in a storm. The stairway that leads from the property’s parking lot to the beach was destroyed when a tree fell over on it.
But according to state and federal laws, for the county to replace that stairway, those accommodations would have to be updated to meet current Americans with Disabilities regulations. The cost to install a wheelchair lift at the property is estimated to be more than $50,000 alone. That, the parks department said, makes those repairs unrealistic.
The commissioners voted last month to simply sell the property rather than repair the stairway. With the formal appraisal in hand, they now can begin the process required by law to sell the county property.
