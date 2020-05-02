LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community
LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation and United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties have combined efforts to respond to needs that arise from COVID-19. The COVID-19 Rapid Response program was created and is available to help address the impacts of the outbreak and recovery.
The Good Samaritan Fund at the Community Foundation will be used to support the COVID-19 Rapid Response grants. Donations made to the Good Samaritan Fund will ensure local nonprofits the ability to provide critical services.
The Good Samaritan Fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2008 to support emergency relief for residents in LaGrange County, and continues to provide a way for neighbors to support each other during a critical time.
With combined efforts and community support the Good Samaritan Fund thus far has provided grants to Westview School Corporation, LaGrange County Council on Aging, Mongo UMC Food Pantry and LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency totaling $17,000.
Donations to support COVID-19 relief efforts in LaGrange County can be made securely online at lccf.net/covid-19donate. Administrative fees to the Good Samaritan Fund will be waived; one-hundred percent of donations will support relief efforts.
For more information about the Community Foundation’s response to the public health crisis, please visit lccf.net/Covid-19. The LaGrange County Community Foundation is located at 109 E Central Ave. Suite 3, LaGrange.
For more information, call 463-4363.
