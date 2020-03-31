AUBURN — Richards Restaurant in Auburn is closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 situation, the Indiana-based restaurant group has confirmed.
Headquartered in Bryant, the company operates restaurants in Auburn, Bluffton, Columbia City, Decatur, Marion, Muncie, New Haven, Portland and Warsaw. The company also operates Richards Ranch House establishments in Kendallville and Huntington. Along with the Auburn location, Richards Restaurants in Muncie and New Haven also are closed, according to the Richards website.
On March 16, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close to in-person patrons in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Under the order, businesses may provide take-out and delivery services only.
“We tried the carry-out only for a few days but didn’t have enough sales to even cover the minimal staff necessary to do it,” Deeda Yoder of Richards’ corporate office said about the closed locations.
“We actually have closed three of our locations that weren’t able to get sales to cover our labor costs. We will not be opening any of these locations until dine-in service is allowed. When that option does become available to us, we will have to access the staff we have available and the time frame it will take to get the restaurant restocked and ready to open. We removed all inventory so that it could be utilized in other locations, helping with our cash flow challenge and reducing the threat of theft,” Yoder added.
