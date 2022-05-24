INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases continue to slowly increase across Indiana for the sixth-straight week, while hospitalization numbers hold steady.
Meanwhile, the state has recently announced that Hoosier youngsters age 5-11 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots across the state.
COVID-19 cases ticked up again week-over-week, rising to 1,144 cases reported per day, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard. Those numbers are up from 1,003 cases per day average last week.
Six weeks ago, cases had been lower than 250 per day, but weekly increases have chipped away at those once-historic lows.
Current case counts are also likely lower than they would have been in similar situations in the past due to the rise of at-home testing and results that may not be reported to labs or health care facilities.
Despite the rise in case numbers, hospitalization numbers have held fairly flat week over week. Total patients in treatment for COVID-19 decreased compared to a week ago to 346 people, down slightly from 355 a week ago.
COVID-19 deaths remain low at just two per day across the state.
All-time, Noble County has suffered 154 total deaths attributable to COVID-19, followed by DeKalb County at 149, Steuben County with 117 and LaGrange County at 100.
For Hoosiers looking to bolster their protection against COVID-19 with a vaccine update, Hoosiers aged 5-11 are now eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine following authorization from the U.S. FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The Indiana Department of Health is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in this age group whose last dose was administered at least five months ago. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children ages 5-11.
Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus.
To find a vaccine location, go to ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance. Any site that administers pediatric doses can administer a pediatric booster dose. Most sites accept walk-ins.
About 3.78 million Hoosiers, about 55.6% of all state residents, had received a full vaccine dose at one point or another since shots started going out in 2021. About 1.88 million went on to get a booster dose, a booster rate of just about half, while about 207,000 high-risk individuals have had a second booster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.